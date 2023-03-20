Celebrity Style

13 Of Taylor Swift’s Best Looks From Her Eras Tour

10 studio albums. 13 outfits.

It’s a cruise down Swift fashion history.

Taylor Swift wore a sparkly bodysuit during her Eras Tour opening night.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour setlist spanned 10 albums — and their coinciding fashion eras. Ahead, all 13 outfits she wore on opening night.

Swift kicked off the show with her Lover era, in a sequined Versace bodysuit. Just call her Miss Americana.

