Food TikTok is the definitive TikTok. It's the reason dalgona coffee took over your life last year. It's the reason you know what cloud bread even is. And it's about to be the reason you go buy a pack of tortillas because there's a folded tortilla wrap hack taking over TikTok, and it's too brilliant not to try.

The end result is a multilayered wrap where each bite has a perfect amount of every ingredient. It's like a quesadilla on X-Games mode. Here's how you can try the folded tortilla hack:

Get a large tortilla.

Make a cut from the bottom to the middle of the tortilla. This is what's going to help you fold.

Add your ingredients of choice into each of the four quadrants.

Fold each quadrant up carefully so you're left one, multilayered quarter.

Pop the folded tortilla in a panini press or in a pan and bake until golden brown.

Revel in your genius and enjoy.

People have used the technique to make sweet wraps. They've used it to make savory wraps. They've used nori to make layered onigri and rice paper (aka the elusive clear tortilla) to make the most buckwild spring roll. Even Chipotle has gotten in on it.

As you may have guessed from the 2.4 billion views the hashtag #tortillatrend currently has on TikTok, there really is no wrong way to use this hack. (Yes, that was billion with a 'b'.) You can try it out the next time you're craving a club sandwich wrap, layering your meats and cheeses of choice. You can use it to make a four-cheese, four-layer quesadilla. Heck, try it with marshmallow spread, chocolate, and graham cracker crumbs to make a s'more wrap. Truly any ingredient that lends itself to a warm tortilla will work. The tortilla wrap hack is your oyster.