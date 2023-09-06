From foam mirrors to champagne works of art, TikTok is full of inspiring interior design DIY projects. But the simple transformations on your FYP quickly become a lot less beginner-friendly if you don’t have the proper tools to bring the home reno ideas to life — or do they? When in doubt, you can hammer it out with just about anything, including shoes, brushes, and any other random object you find around the house. TikTok calls these clever alternatives “girl hammers,” and unless you own a fully-stocked toolbox, you’ve probably used one, too.

On TikTok, summer 2023 was all about girl math, girl dinner, strawberry, tomato, and cinnamon spice girls, and now, we can add girl hammers to the extensive list before we enter cozy girl fall. The term “girl hammer” was popularized by user @madtod after the creator demonstrated all the unique “tools” she has used to hang various decor pieces around the house in place of a hammer. Instead of relying on an actual hammer, the TikToker used a hairbrush and a leaf-scented candle, because, duh. “Everyone is talking about girl dinner, but nobody’s talking about girl hammers,” the creator captioned the video. Frankly, she has a point.

The video seemed to resonate with the FYP because the Aug. 15 TikTok has nearly 700 million views and over 135.4K likes as of Sept. 6. And considering the comments are filled with tons of girl hammer suggestions from fellow hammer-less girls, it’s no surprise why. “Candle, Bluetooth speaker, random wooden box, heavy book, empty pot ANYTHING I CAN FIND,” wrote @dejishere0. “Rolling pin all day,” replied @carniecox. “Dude a scorpion encased in resin absolutely saved my thumbs hanging up posters as a kid,” shared @bitch_bitch_hat.

Once users discovered they weren’t the only ones using the nearest object to pound through their drywall, TikTokers quickly began showing off their respective girl hammers of choice. @Janessa.rios14 was able to get a volleyball net to stay in place with a sneaker, while @hailey.haugen11 pulled out what appeared to be a wooden toy mallet to hang some artwork on the wall. Unsurprisingly, the makeshift tool worked like a charm.

Even @mnelsey’s son assisted his mom in assembling some furniture with the help of a toy truck. “My son has learned about girl hammers from his mama,” the creator captioned the video. Let this be a lesson to teach them young because you never know when you’re going to need a girl hammer.