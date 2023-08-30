With each day that passes, the heat of summer is slowly being replaced by the chill of fall — and with the transition of seasons, beauty trends, too, are beginning to shift.

In the world of perfumery, cozy coffee-inspired aromas and some seriously spicy fragrances (that feature key notes like cardamom, black pepper, and ginger) are making their way to the forefront. Nail trends are also leaning a bit deeper and warmer for the cool months, with deep red lacquers and “more is more” mismatched manis taking over.

As for makeup? Well, TikTok-fave “latte makeup” is the trending sun-lit glam that features shades of brown and bronze (and really is fit for any time of year, TBH). On the other hand — “cinnamon spice girl” makeup is officially on the rise, bringing with it warm, earthy pigments and red-toned terracotta blush for a monochromatic glam moment that all but screams autumn is here.

Rachel Rigler, the BeautyTok creator who is linked to buzzy look, simply states that “cinnamon spice girl” makeup has “gotta be warm, gotta be earthy, and gotta be spicy.” And overall, it’s very cream-based, utilizing lots of dewy skin tints, bronzer sticks, cream blushes, and the like.

The undisputed heroes of the cozy look are a warm bronze shade (as opposed to a cool-toned contour hue) to add that glow, along with a red-hot terracotta blush. What’s more, the earthy hues are best framed by “a laminated, fluffy brow that’s going to bring attention to the eyes.”

The result? A radiant, fiery makeup look that melts into skin, and ultimately complements your chic fall wardrobe.

Rigler says that “the only blush cinnamon spice girls are allowed to be using” is the Saie Dew Blush in the shade Spicy, which she applies high on the cheeks (all the way up under the eyes), on her forehead, nose, and even lips. It goes without saying, however, that there are countless beautiful terracotta formulas on the market that will achieve a similarly toasted makeup look.

Below, find a few that are perfect for a fall makeup bag upgrade.