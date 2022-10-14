There’s no better way to turn up the festive vibes at your holiday party than bringing a themed game into the mix. And Halloween is one of the best holidays for a party game since mischief and tricks are an essential part of the celebration. Still, finding the right themed game for your Halloween party can be a bit tricky.

Nowadays, most people are horrified to think we all used to bob into the same communal apple bucket and costume competitions can only get you so far. Luckily, TikTokers have found the perfect Halloween game, and all you need for it is a pumpkin and some forks. Some are calling it, “Put a Fork in It.”

If you’re looking for the perfect drinking game to get you and your party guests feeling boooooo-zy (Get it?), here’s everything you need to know about Put a Fork in It.

What Is Put A Fork In It?

Put a Fork In It seems to have first been popularized by TikToker @kchev21. In September 2022, they posted a TikTok detailing the perfect last-minute Halloween drinking game, and the video has since racked up over 1.7M likes and over 11.6M views.

Dubbed, “Put a Fork in It,” players will place a pumpkin on a table, ideally near the center of the party. The objective of the game? To put a fork in it. Each player will have a fork (or multiple forks) with their nametag attached to it, and will try to stick their fork in the pumpkin without anyone noticing.

If someone catches you, they’ll shout, “Fork you!” and then you have to take a shot. Or, of course, a sip of your preferred drink always works, too. The original poster later clarified some extra stakes: The last person to stick their fork in the pumpkin has to take a double shot. The horror!

The game has quickly become a go-to not just for Halloween party planning, but general spooky season get togethers, too. Take, for instance, this Hocus Pocus watch party that tactfully incorporated a Stick a Fork in It game into their night.

How Do I Play Put A Fork In It?

To play put a fork in it, you’ll need a pumpkin, one fork for each party guest, and name tags for each. Oh, and alcohol or another festive beverage of your choosing. Why not set out a Halloween cocktail for some added flair?

Explain the rules, get some shot glasses ready, and stay on your toes.