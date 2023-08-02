TikTok Just Added A Text Post Feature — Here's How To Use It

Now that Twitter (or X, or whatever we’re calling it these days) is seemingly on its way out, it’s a race to see which social media platform can take the thrown as the new superior text-based option. First it was Threads, the Instagram-created app that lets users engage in public conversations. Then, sites like Spill and Bluesky entered the chat. Now, it looks like TikTok has officially thrown its hat in the ring, because the video platform just introduced a text post feature that allows you to share what’s on your mind without getting in front of the camera.

Though TikTok is still primarily a video app, don’t be so quick to write off the platform as a possible Twitter alternative. The new text post tool, which launched on July 24, offers users even more opportunities to share their thoughts, ideas, opinions, and hot takes with their community. Text posts can be shared to Feed or Stories, and can be customized with a range of different features, including sounds, background colors, stickers, and more. Adding a text option may seem like an odd choice for TikTok, but everyone knows the best part of the app is the comments section, so it was only a matter of time before something like this came along.

Whether you’re ready to ditch your Twitter handle for good or you want to test out the new feature before you make the switch, here’s the rundown on how to make a text post on TikTok.

How To Use Text Posts On TikTok

Learning how to use a new feature isn’t always easy, but if you know how to make a TikTok, crafting a text post will be a breeze. To start, tap the plus sign button to open the camera. Then, next to the three-minute, 60-second, and 15-second recording options, select “Text.” From here, you can type your message into the text box and play around with font choices, colors, and more. Tap “Done” when finished.

On the right-hand side of the screen you’ll see a folder icon that lets you save your post in the Drafts, as well as a Stickers button to add eye-catching images and interactive content like polls and links. You can even search for GIFs, add emojis, and import photos from your camera roll, too. Lastly, the clear circle icon can be used to change the color of your background. To find the perfect gradient for your post, tap the icon to sift through green, blue, purple, orange, and black backgrounds. At the top of the page, you can pick a song from the Recommended section or select one of your go-tos from Favorites.

Once your text post is complete, select either the “Your Story” or “Post to feed” button to upload your content. Just like regular TikToks, users can comment, like, or save your text post. Sure, TikTok’s text post feature might not be the exact Twitter alternative you were looking for, but hey — at least you don’t have to learn how to use a whole new platform.