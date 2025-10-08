Even though renting has quite a few perks, many people still daydream about actually owning a home. The idea of having a place that’s all yours (where you can paint, decorate, and mount a flat-screen without fear) is tempting. But once you start crunching the numbers, it can feel totally out of reach.

In April 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that homeownership for people younger than 35 had fallen to its lowest rate in six years. Only 36% of Gen Z and millennials in this age group own homes — and the biggest barrier, unsurprisingly, is affordability.

“Between high interest rates, student loans, and rising rents, it is hard to save or feel confident making such a big move,” says Brett Johnson, a licensed real estate agent in Colorado. “I talk to people all the time who say ‘I just don’t know if I can swing this.’”

An unpredictable job market and rising housing prices make buying even trickier. Danielle Andrews, a Realtor with Realty One Group Next Generation in Tallahassee, Florida, said she sold a three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse a few years ago for $157,500, but that same house today would cost nearly $100,000 more.

But there’s hope: With some planning (and a few savvy money-saving tricks), homeownership isn’t off the table. With the right strategy, Johnson says it’s “absolutely possible to buy a house young.”

Here’s what real-estate pros want you to know.

1. Stop Looking for Your “Dream Home.”

Sure, you might want a yard for your dog, gorgeous wood floors, and a picturesque neighborhood, but it’ll help to shift your mindset from “dream home” to “smart first step,” says Andrews.

“Your starter home is exactly that — a starting point,” she tells Bustle. “You can build equity, gain tax benefits, and stop throwing money into rent.”

Owning something right now also means you’re positioned for the next opportunity when it comes. “I always tell buyers: Get your foot in the door, then level up,” Johnson adds.

2. Be Open to Ugly.

Another trick, especially in a competitive market, is to be open to non-aesthetic properties. “Look at homes that need cosmetic updates but have solid bones,” Johnson says. That means ignoring shabby paint, outdated cabinets, or shutters that have seen better days, and instead looking at the roof, HVAC, plumbing, and foundation.

As you tour homes, Johnson recommends looking for vertical cracks that are wider than a quarter inch, doors that won’t close right, and water pooling at the base of the house. Those are all warning signs of foundation woes, he says.

If you’re unsure, you can also call in a structural engineer to get a quote. “I’ve passed on houses where the foundation repairs would’ve been $20,000 or more,” he says. “Paint and carpet are cheap. Foundation issues are not.”

3. Choose The Right Broker.

Since this process can be overwhelming, look for a real estate broker who seems ready and willing to listen to all of your questions, as well as one who can take an ELI5 approach for the financial side of things.

“You need to be working with someone you can have an open line of communication with,” says Joseph Suarez, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty in the Bay Area. Do they text back? Do they sit down and explain the costs? “If they aren’t up to snuff, bye-bye,” he says.

Ask around for referrals and don’t be afraid to “interview” your real estate agent. “Ask potential brokers how they educate first-time buyers, what lenders they recommend, and how they support you after closing,” says Andrews.

4. Get Ready To Negotiate.

If you see a house you love, that’s your cue to check how long it’s been on the market. This is info your real estate agent can pull up on their MLS system, and something you can see for yourself on the lower left corner of a Zillow listing under “show more,” where you’ll see something like “77 days on Zillow.”

If the property has been sitting for more than 30 days, Suarez says that’s a good sign for you as the buyer. It may be possible to negotiate 10% to 15% off the asking price, especially if the seller hasn’t gotten any other offers or needs to move ASAP.

5. Pay Yourself First.

No, you don’t need a full 20% down payment saved. “People are often surprised,” says Andrews. “Many conventional loans start at 3% to 5%.” And that’s true across the country. According to Johnson, a $400,000 home might only need $12,000 to $20,000 down.

To start tucking cash away, “treat your down payment like a recurring bill and set up auto transfers right after payday,” he says. “I’ve had clients use side gigs to build that fund, like driving on weekends or flipping furniture.”

Remember to budget for the ongoing stuff, too: “property taxes, insurance, utilities, and maintenance,” he says. “Also, ask if the home is in an HOA and what it covers. You’d be shocked how many buyers overlook that and get surprised by a $400 monthly fee.”

6. Shop Around For A Mortgage.

You could save thousands by comparing offers, Johnson says: “Shop your mortgage just like you’d shop for a car.” Talk to at least three lenders. And if you plan to only live in your home for a few years before flipping it, ask about lender credits — money you receive from a mortgage provider to help cover closing costs, in return for a higher interest rate. Some places offer them but won’t advertise unless you ask.

7. Look Into First-Time Buyer Programs.

If you’re eligible, programs like FHA loans or local down payment assistance can seriously lower your upfront costs. Ask your real estate agent if you should consider applying.

“In Colorado, there are down payment assistance options that cover thousands if you qualify,” says Johnson. “A good lender will walk you through what’s available based on your income and location.”

8. Get the Warranty.

Think of it as AppleCare but for your house. A home warranty can help cover repairs if your appliances or heating, plumbing, and electrical systems break down after move-in.

That way, if you move in and notice the oven won’t turn on — even though it worked during the inspection — you don’t need to panic. “A warranty can cover major repairs and give you peace of mind,” says Johnson.

9. Don’t Blow Your Budget On Furniture.

Once you’re finally moved in, it’s so tempting to start painting, renovating, and scooping up home decor immediately.

Sure, you might need a new bed or a dining room table, but Johnson warns against overspending on items that aren’t necessary. “Let your savings recover before splurging,” he says.

Live in the space for a few months, see what you need, and avoid buying things, like a big couch or area rug, that you’ll return six times.

10. Stick Around A While.

To make homeownership worth it from a financial perspective, Johnson recommends hanging onto your house for a couple of years before attempting to upgrade.

“Every mortgage payment builds equity, and if home prices rise, even slowly, that’s money in your pocket,” he says. “Renting, on the other hand, just helps someone else pay off their loan.” (Ouch.)

Think of it this way: Even if this isn’t your forever home, staying put helps you build wealth.

The Takeaway

Want to buy a home but don’t think you can swing it? There’s hope. “Homeownership is still within reach,” says Andrews. “It might look different than it did a decade ago, but with the right plan and the right team, young buyers can absolutely make it happen.”

Sources:

Danielle Andrews, Realtor with Realty One Group Next Generation

Joseph Suarez, Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty

Brett Johnson, licensed real estate agent in Colorado