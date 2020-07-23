Trader Joe’s Dill Pickle Hummus Is Here & It Sounds Like The Perfect Summer Snack

Pickle fans, rejoice and be glad for you have been blessed with the brand new briny treat. It’s Trader Joe’s new Dill Pickle Hummus and it is... exactly what it sounds like. It’s hummus! It’s pickle-flavored! It’s probably going to be the most polarizing snack at the socially distant cookout. Hopefully, it’s your new favorite.

Each 8-ounce tub combines a classic chickpea hummus base with the tangy, briny flavor of a dill pickle. Fear not: they didn’t just chop up some dill pickles, throw it atop plain hummus, and call it good. Trader Joe’s Dill Pickle Hummus starts by cooking whole dill pickles alongside garbanzo beans. Once the beans are properly cooked and pickle flavor-infused, they take those pickle-y beans and combine them with standard hummus ingredients, like tahini, olive oil and sea salt, as well as seasonings like onion, garlic, dill weed, and black pepper. The final product has the creamy texture of hummus with the vinegary tang of pickles.

Dip your veggies in it! Eat it with your favorite pretzel or chip! Add it to a sandwich for some extra flavor! Put it on an actual pickle if you really want to go all out with your dill pickle adoration. Throughout the summer, Trader Joe’s will have the Dill Pickle Hummus available for $1.99 per tub while supplies last. If it sounds intriguing, you’ll want to get some ASAP. Chances are good this will only be available for a limited time.

If you’ve yet to be indoctrinated into the Church of Pickle, now is the time. Like ranch, sriracha, and other beloved flavors, you can find just about any savory snack in a dill pickle-inspired flavor. There’s Trader Joe’s dill pickle popcorn. There are dill pickle potato chips. There are dill pickle Doritos, dill pickle Pringles, and dill pickle nuts. There’s even dill pickle candy canes. If the idea of that is offensive to you, you may want to avert your eyes for the next item.

In April 2019, a pickle ice cream split made its rounds on the internet. It looked like a banana split but there was a dill pickle spear in the place of a banana. I’ll let that soak in for a second. Even if pickles topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherries sounds like blasphemy, that is far from the first time pickles and ice cream have been combined into one treat. Yes, even pickle-flavored ice cream exists.

I'll let you decide for yourself whether pickles and ice cream belong together. In the meantime, you can rest assured that Trader Joe's new dill pickle hummus is far from the most bold, briny snack out there.