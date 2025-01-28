Today’s tarot card is the Ten of Wands, which shows a person struggling to carry a big bundle of, well, wands. It represents a burden — maybe one you’re trying to manage all by yourself — as well as stress, struggle, and the potential for burnout.

If that sounds about right, then take this card as your official reminder to slow down, kick back, and relax. As much as you’d like to stay busy, the Ten of Wands suggests you’re reaching a breaking point. If you don’t want to take a moment to rest, then you should at the very least set a few things down. What can you cross off your to-do list? How can you ask for help?

Think about the areas of your life that have been zapping your energy. Maybe you’ve been putting a lot of effort into helping your community. Maybe you’ve been posting non-stop on social media or making a grand effort to keep your friend group intact by planning get-togethers.

Whatever the case may be, it’s OK to hit pause and take a breather today. Not only will it feel good to chill out on a Tuesday, but it’ll also be necessary if you want to stay on your A-game in the days and weeks ahead. To prevent burnout, let yourself feel light and airy today — even if that little voice in the back of your head is mad that you’re “sitting around and doing nothing.”

In a tarot reading, 10s point to the completion of a cycle while wands represent action, movement, and creativity. In some cases, the appearance of this card could be a sign that you’ve already finished what you need to do. A problem could resolve today or a project could come to a close. Just like that, you’ll have a weight off your shoulders.

Today could also be the day when all your hard work finally scores you some recognition. It’ll feel good to see something through — and even better to get a pat on the back — but be careful not to immediately take on a million more work, projects, or commitments.

While you might feel a burst of energy after taking a breather, see if you can snag another day or two of rest before you jump back in.