Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, June 17

Today’s pull is the Five of Cups, which represents things like disappointment, sadness, loss, and feeling let down. It’s a real “womp womp” type of card, but don’t worry — it has a positive message too.

When the Five of Cups appears in a tarot reading, it’s like a gentle nudge from the universe to go for what you want. This is especially true if you’re currently convinced that everyone else is living their best life while you’re stuck at home being boring. Instead of doubling down on the narrative that you’re missing out, say yes to everything.

Here’s an example: If a friend pops up with an extra concert ticket or you’re struck with a random desire to go to the beach this weekend, don’t get caught up thinking about how you’ll be to tired on Monday or how tough it’ll be to find a cat sitter. If the invite fills you with a zing of excitement, just figure it out and go.

The same is true for other opportunities that come your way today, and particularly the ones that require you to weigh pros and cons. If you see an apartment you love but aren’t sure you’re 100% ready to move, apply anyway. The last thing you want is to wonder “what if?” In these instances, taking the risk may be better than continuing to play it safe — and ultimately feeling like you lost out or let yourself down.

For others, the Five of Cups hints at a sense of loss, and it’s one that could feel extra intense today. In a lot of places, the weather’s been rainy and cold lately, which for some people creates a sense of despair. For others, the rain feels like a welcome break from having to be “on” for the summer.

Either way, this is your cue to lie low and focus on feeling better. Have a cinematic wallow in bed complete with a box of chocolates and a sappy movie. Other options? Read a book or indulge in a mind-numbing scroll.

Even if it feels like you messed up big time, missed out, or made too many mistakes, that’s probably not the case. Let yourself have today to gather your energy and focus on feeling better, but keep in mind that tomorrow’s a fresh start.

