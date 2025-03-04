Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, March 4

Today’s tarot card is the Page of Swords. It represents wit, curiosity, inspiration, and ideas, and it’s also bubbling over with fun energy.

When you see this card in a reading, it means you’re going to have a good time in the next 24 hours. Imagine an easy day at work, exciting texts from friends, and maybe even a last-minute invite from a crush who wants to see you. (No, needs to see you.) To embrace the page’s whimsical message, say “yes” to it all and see where it takes you.

In tarot, the pages represent youthful energy, potential, and new beginnings, while the swords are associated with intellect and your state of mind. Stir it all up and it’s a major hint that you’ll be quick on your feet today, as well as bursting with creative solutions and ideas. Take advantage of it as schemes and dreams percolate in your brain. Seriously, write them all down.

Instead of feeling like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, you might also notice that even the most annoying situations are easier to laugh off than usual. Stuck in traffic? Tangled necklaces? None of it will lead to a meltdown. Yay!

The Page of Swords reminds you to be bold and brave. If you have an idea, feel free to blurt it out. If you want to step off the beaten path, do it. Venture outside your comfort zone and live a little, especially since you’re likely to be rewarded for your boldness. It might lead to positive attention or the start of a new journey.

This card could also mean someone will come to you with ideas or big news. Maybe your bestie will announce they’re engaged or your sister will kick off planning your annual summer vacation. You’ll be over the moon no matter what happens, and you’ll also feel a burst of excitement for what’s to come. Since today’s all about ideas and making things happen, be sure to share what role you’d like to play in it all.

With spring energy in the air, the Page might even inspire you to start prepping for warmer days. What do you want this next season to look like? Make a list of everything you’d like to do and see.

For more, check out your horoscope.