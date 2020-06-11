22 UK Charities To Support During LGBTQ+ History Month & Beyond

February marks LGBTQ+ History Month; a time when the LGBTQ+ communities can come together to both remember and celebrate the historical and monumental wins, and advocate for the work that still needs to be done. Its history is rooted in social action, political marches, and protecting the most vulnerable. Whether you’re an ally or member of the LGBTQ+ communities, if you want to help implement real change, there are so many charities working to support queer people and causes that you can get behind.

Throughout the lockdowns, these charities have worked tirelessly to ensure that people in vulnerable situations are still cared for, and, with statistics showing the severe impact on the mental health of LGBTQ+ individuals, their work is more important than ever.

Charities have been hard hit and the economic impact of lockdown has been severe. Despite Rishi Sunak’s support plan from April 2020, research published by the COVID-19 Voluntary Sector Impact Barometer showed that 40% of charities and community groups were in a worsening financial situation towards the end of 2020.

Now, they need your help more than ever. Read on for 22 LGBTQ charities in the UK who will welcome your money, time, and/or support.

1 UK Lesbian & Gay Immigration Group (UKLGIG) UKLGIG are an organisation that works in support of LGBTQ+ people who are having to go through the UK's asylum and immigration system. This charity provides psychological, emotional, and legal support to asylum seekers and runs an online forum to reduce feelings of isolation. Their vision is "a world where there is equality, dignity, respect and safety for all people in the expression of their sexual or gender identity." Donate here

2 UK Black Pride UK Black Pride is Europe's largest celebration for LGBTQ+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, and Latin American descent. Not only does it host a huge annual event in the UK's capital (which moved online in 2021 due to restrictions) but it also celebrates POC members of the community throughout the year. Donate here

3 Micro Rainbow International Micro Rainbow is a wonderful charity that addresses homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion of LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and refugees. Donate here

4 Albert Kennedy Trust AKT supports UK based LGBTQ+ young people aged 16-25 who are experiencing or facing homelessness or living in an unsafe, hostile environment. They work with young people to get them into safe homes, provide them with the support they need (be it helping them get a job or enrolling them in vocational training), and ensure they're in environments that celebrate their identities. Donate here

5 Metro Metro are a charity that works to promote health and wellbeing and strive to celebrate differences in our society. They offer myriad support services for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Donate here

6 Imaan Imaan was established in 1999 and is the leading UK charity supporting LGBTQ+ Muslims. It offers support and advice and runs events and panel discussions. Donate here

7 The Outside Project The Outsider Project is an LGBTQ+ Shelter and Community Centre. Their team support those facing homelessness and work to find them temporary and permanent accommodation alongside providing emotional support. Donate here

8 Galop Galop work to support LGBTQ+ people experiencing hate crime, domestic abuse, or sexual violence. As well as offering online and phone support, the organisation also refers queer people to specialist services to access help and support. Donate here

9 London Friend London Friend is a charity working to improve the health of LGBTQ+ people, supporting the community's wellbeing both physically and mentally. Donate here

10 ELOP ELOP is an organisation which promotes the mental health, wellbeing, empowerment, and equality of LGBTQ+ people. They offer not only support to clients but also help in training and consulting other professionals and those seeking to enhance their understanding of issues facing LGBTQ+ communities. Donate here

11 Opening Doors Opening Doors is a charity that specialises in supporting elder members of the LGBTQ+ community. Their work is utterly vital as they help LGBTQ+ people over 50 to live happy, social, independent lives and work to fight isolation and loneliness. Donate here

12 Mermaids Mermaids is a charity that supports trans children and their families. Their work provides a lifeline for transgender and gender-diverse children in protecting their rights and offering them help in whatever area they may need. Donate here

13 Gendered Intelligence Gendered Intelligence's aim is to make life better for trans, non-binary, gender diverse, and gender questioning people in the UK. They work with and organise trans youth groups, trans awareness training, education workshops, and mentoring. Donate here

14 Exist Loudly Founded in 2020 by LGBTQ+ campaigner Tanya Compass, Exist Loudly supports Black LGBTQ+ youth with joy, creative intervention, and digital storytelling. Donate here

15 Mind Out Mind Out is a pioneering mental health organisation that seeks to support the LGBTQ+ communities in Brighton and the south east. It’s run by members of the community with a wealth of personal and professional experience supporting people's mental health. Donate here

16 Switchboard Switchboard is the leading LGBTQ+ helpline in the UK. It’s run by people in the LGBTQ+ communities for people in the LGBTQ+ communities. Their phone line is open everyday and they also have an email address and chat service. Donate here

17 Colours Youth Network Colours Youth Network was established six years ago and seeks to support and provide a safe space for young LGBTQ+ people of colour. They run workshops and festivals to unite young people and provide community. Donate here

18 Hidayah Hidayah is an organisation that advocates for LGBTQ+ Muslims in the UK. They are on a mission to break the taboo and discrimination expereinced by many LGBTQ+ Muslims. They provide safe spaces, workshops, and a network to share experiences and talk. Donate here

19 London Gaymers London Gaymers was initially established to build a friendship network of LGBTQ+ gamers in the UK. It now runs meet ups, online tournaments, and events. It also has group chats and brings people together online and in real life. Donate here

20 Five For Five Hardship fund Five For Five is based on a simple premise: donate a fiver a month, and the organisation will share the pot with five different transfem groups or individuals working in the UK each month, randomly, chosen from a pool of submissions. Donate here

21 Queer Britain In the process of setting up the UK’s first ever museum dedicated to all things LGBTQ+ history, Queer Britain recently secured a home in London’s Granary Square, and plan on opening their doors later in 2022, free of charge for all visitors. Donate here