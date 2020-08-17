We've seen almost all the major planets go retrograde this year — and as of August 15, wild child planet Uranus has been added to that list. Uranus retrograde 2020 is here to help us process some of the more unexpected changes that have rocked our world both personally and collectively since 2020 began, and we have five whole months to deal with this reckoning. Like all planetary backspins, this transit can bring major shifts and challenges — but for the zodiac signs least affected by Uranus retrograde 2020's more intense qualities, it'll be easy to make the most of it.

Uranus is sometimes referred to as "the great awakener" in astrology, and that's because this planet is all about sudden changes, bursts of inspiration, and the buzz of revolution. On a personal level, it helps us to embrace the weird and quirky sides of ourselves — and on a societal level, to boldly rebel against the status quo. During its retrograde through the earthy sign of Taurus this year, we're learning how to integrate shifts in our financial lives, our value system, and our sensory experiences most specifically.

No one can escape the unpredictable changes that Uranus retrograde brings. But for the lucky few zodiac signs Uranus retrograde 2020 affects most positively, those changes will likely be welcomed ones.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a fixed earth sign, you're known for being stubborn, Taurus. So while having Uranus retrograde through your sign might be uncomfortable, as it's challenging your resistance to change, this boundary-pushing energy is what you need to grow into a more authentic version of yourself. Over the next five months, you'll realize new things about who you are — perhaps you're acknowledging new opinions you hold, new aspects of your personality, or even embracing a new personal style. Instead of fearing those changes, embrace them. You might be surprised how at home you feel in a new set of shoes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You tend to be more of the pragmatic type, Virgo, but Uranus retrograde is asking you to expand your horizons and open yourself up to new experiences. As a period of major growth and learning for you, it's a great time to reflect on the people, places, and fields of study that have piqued your interest over the past year. Work on acknowledging the things that are most stimulating to your mind and spirit over the coming months and get more comfortable allowing your mind to wander. Once the retrograde is through, you'll be less afraid to book a last-minute vacation, sign up for new classes, or even switch your career path.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Focusing on work and practical matters comes easily to you, Capricorn — but Uranus retrograde is asking you to be open to new possibilities when it comes to how you seek pleasure in your life. If you want to make the most of this retrograde, you'll need to hit "mute" on the work-obsessed part of your brain and up the volume when it comes to the things that make you feel playful and excited. 2020 has been unpredictable, but so have the ways you've found joy throughout the intensity. Take time to process the things that are making you happy and learn to express yourself in new ways.