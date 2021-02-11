25 Easy Valentine's Day Recipes TikTok Swears By

Love is in the air... or maybe I’m smelling garlic. Though your Valentine’s Day celebrations may look a little different this year, they don’t have to be any less delicious. If you need dinner date ideas, there are plenty of Valentine’s Day recipes from TikTok to choose from. Whether you’re looking for something sweet, savory, or a bit of both, you’ll find something on this list.

Food TikTok has been running the game since dalgona coffee took over our early quarantine lives. Since then, there’s been everything from tortilla wrap hacks to itty-bitty pancake cereal to the recent TikTok four-course meal challenge. Couples are using the four-course meal challenge to create a mismatched menu of drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Each course starts with a round of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Whoever wins gets to select what/where they’ll be eating for that course. It’s perfect for indecisive eaters or anyone who just wants to switch up their usual take-out routine.

Of course, you could create an entire four-course meal using recipes and cocktail ideas from TikTok. So, if you want to forgo takeout or are just sick of delivery pizza, here are 25 Valentine’s Day dinner and dessert recipes courtesy of TikTok.

1. Carbonara

@nishcooks put a spin on the classic egg, cheese, and pork pasta dish. This version adds asparagus and peas for a little extra green.

2. Garlic Bread

Don't you dare take out that frozen loaf of garlic bread. Use this recipe from @flakeysalt and fulfill your imminent destiny of eating garlic bread for every meal.

3. Saag Paneer

This recipe from @thebalesky will teach you how to make your favorite Indian takeout at home. It's perfect if you're looking for a vegetarian dish.

4. Spicy Tuna Roll Sushi

If you're craving sushi, @thebalesky has your back once again. Make a spicy tuna roll and rainbow roll that'll rival your favorite sushi place.

5. Charcuterie Board

@magsmeals shows you how to make a cheese board that's almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

6. 3-Ingredient Fettuccini Alfredo

All you need is butter, pasta, and Parmigiano Reggiano to make this recipe from @thatdudecancook. Do with this information what you will.

7. Baked Feta Pasta

If you've been looking for an excuse to try the viral baked feta pasta, Valentine's Day is a great excuse. You can also make it with goat cheese or burrata if feta isn't your thing.

8. Chicken Parmesan

If you're all out of romantic dinner ideas, this chicken parmesan from @mythicalkitchen proves you can't go wrong with a classic.

9. The Perfect Steak

If you're intimidated by cooking steak, let this step-by-step video from @cookingwithshereen be your guide. She includes a recipe for a simple pan sauce that doesn't require dirtying any extra dishes.

10. Vegan Jackfruit "Pot Roast"

This jackfruit "unroast" from @iamtabithabrown is further evidence that she is the queen of vegan food TikTok.

11. Tacos Dorados

Level up your tacos with this crispy taco recipe from @jennymartinezzz. You'll never buy hard shell tacos again.

12. Bruschetta

If you're looking for an appetizer that's equal parts delicious and simple, @cookingwithayeh's bruschetta is what you seek.

13. Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

@jamiegeller0's buffalo cauliflower wings will make a veggie believer out of the staunchest meat lover.

14. Shakshuka

If you're planning a Valentine's Day brunch, @erekasfood's recipe for shakshuka will be your new favorite.

15. Hot Cocoa Bombs

Anyone with a sweet tooth will love these Valentine hot chocolate bombs from @sugar_pusher.

16. Chocolate Dulce de Leche Milkshake

This classic milkshake recipe from @tiemyapron comes complete with a caramel drizzle and two-ingredient homemade whipped cream.

17. Cinnamon Bun Waffles

Your Valentine's Day brunch won't be complete without this recipe for cinnamon bun waffles from @jessiesayhey. Three words: cream cheese icing.

18. Cream Puffs

For those looking to try their hand at homemade pastry, this recipe for cream puffs from @scheckeats will not dissapoint.

19. Tiramisu

Topped with cherry preserves and Nutella, this tiramisu from @spurweezy is Valentine's Day in a dessert.

20. Cake Mix Cookies

For a super simple but still delicious dessert recipe, check out these cookies make with boxed cake mix from @tasty.

21. Japanese Parfait

Anyone who loves strawberries and creme will be a fan of this Japanese parfait from @tasty.

22. Crepes

@omnivorousadam proves you don't need to be intimidated by homemade crepes. Plus, they can be made sweet or savory so you can have an all-crepe Valentine's Day meal.

23. Deep-Fried Ice Cream

This deep-fried ice cream from @eitan only uses four ingredients, one of which is your ice cream of choice.

24. Pink Foam White Russian

Meet your new favorite Valentine's Day cocktail courtesy of @join_jules. It's topped with a simple cherry whipped cream that you'll want to put on everything.

25. Love Potion

End your night with this Love Potion from @spritzandspice that uses luster dust to create a shimmery swirl in the drink.

If all else fails, frozen pizza and a bottle of wine technically count as making a meal at home.