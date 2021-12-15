Astrology

Your Guide To Flourishing During Winter’s Venus Retrograde

The backspin asks us to review what we value in relationships.

Venus enters its retrograde period on Dec. 19 and lasts until Jan 29, 2022.
By Brittany Beringer

Things are about to get stern in your relationships. Venus, the planet of love, begins its retrograde period on Dec. 19 in the no-nonsense sign of Capricorn. This shift is pressing us to be realistic in love — so come prepared for the cosmic mayhem with these do's and don'ts.

DO: Reflect On Your Relationship Needs

Capricorns are all about discipline and commitment, so Venus' backspin is forcing us to get real about our partnerships. It's time to think about whether your needs are being met and whether the company you keep is serving you.

