The year is almost over, but that doesn’t mean the planets don’t have some last-minute tricks up their sleeve. On Dec. 19, Venus retrograde will kick off for the first time since spring 2020, forcing us to get real about our relationships and reassess the things we value for six long weeks. This backspin, which lasts through Jan. 29, is sort of like a cosmic check-up for your love life and finances — and being aware of how Venus retrograde will affect your zodiac sign can help you prepare.

Venus is associated with love and romance in astrology, but it also rules over the realms of money, beauty, and our values in general — so this retrograde will prompt us to do some reassessments and course-corrections in all of these areas. Repressed issues in relationships could come up to the surface, or we may seek closure on a past heartbreak. Because retrogrades can cause confusion and mix-ups, be cautious about committing to a new romance, drastically altering your appearance, or making major money moves during this period. Also, look out for your exes, as Venus retrogrades are notorious for dragging past lovers back into our purview.

This Venus retrograde is taking place in the no-bullsh*t sign of Capricorn. Capricorn is a pragmatic earth sign, so this energy is about getting to the point and giving it to you straight. With Venus here for an extended stay, we’ll be thinking way more practically about our relationships and focusing on the returns of our investments — such as how we can bring more stability, longevity, and value to our commitments. We might find that we’re digging beneath the surface of our desires, too, as Venus will align with transformational planet Pluto a whopping three times during this retrograde cycle, exposing the secret underbelly of our relationships and the power dynamics at play.

Read on your Venus retrograde 2021 horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While love is certainly a big theme for this retrograde, Aries, your experience will likely lean toward the money side of Venus’ realm. You’ll be reassessing your values when it comes to work — and past conversations about your pay rate could come back around for review, too, so be ready to talk up your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is your ruling planet, Taurus, so this retrograde is an important time to re-examine the parts of your life that are supposed to bring you pleasure. Does love still feel like an adventure, or have your relationships started feeling a little too ordinary? A long-lost love interest might resurface and catch your attention, causing you to push past your usual boundaries to explore the vast world that lies beyond your everyday routine. There are so many fish in the sea, so don’t allow yourself to stay trapped in one tiny corner of the ocean.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your airy Gemini self is used to multi-tasking and sticking your hands in many pots, but this retrograde is here to teach you the power of boundaries. It’s time to review who and what is receiving the bulk of your energy — and assess whether or not these are really the relationships, investments, or endeavors that you’d like to put your valuable time and resources toward. By the end of the backspin, you’ll know what you want to say yes to and what you’d rather cut ties with.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Time to give your relationships a serious vibe check, Cancer. During this Venus retrograde, you’re diving into every nook and cranny of your one-on-one partnerships and cleaning out the gunk that’s been building up over time. If there are resentments or old skeletons hiding the closet, they might get shaken loose — so be prepared to talk through your issues and get real about the dynamics in your love life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s hard to know what truly brings you passion and pleasure when you’re blindly caught up in your day-to-day grind, Leo. Use this retrograde as an excuse to slow down and savor the little things. Love, lust, and luxuries don’t need to be saved for special occasions — especially for a glamorous sign like you! There’s no reason to feel guilty about fancy date nights or indulgent beauty treatments. Look at your life with fresh eyes and find small but meaningful ways to bring more value to your daily routine, seven days a week.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With Venus retrograde lighting up one of the most romantic parts of your chart, Virgo, expect to undergo some changes in your love life. You might find that your tastes are changing or that you’re interested in a different “type” when it comes to dating — passions evolve over time, and that’s a good thing! Dig through the emotional archives of your past exploits or reconnect with an ex to help you figure out what romantic qualities really light your fire and make the chase worth pursuing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Venus is your sign’s planetary ruler, Libra, so its retrograde might make you feel like slowing down and hibernating, too. Use this introspective period to get in touch with the things that make you feel safe, stable, and emotionally secure in relationships. You’re looking to put your energy toward commitments that feel comfortable rather than flings that feel flighty — so get clear on what your dealbreakers and decide who you want to allow into your sacred inner world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Venus retrogrades can bring our attention to deep issues in relationships, but they can also be an interesting time to revisit past flings and reevaluate how our relationships work. You might find yourself rekindling a flirtation with an old Tinder match who fell off your radar or even reconnecting with an ex who’s seeking closure. While you may want to hold off on making any serious commitments, seek out plenty of honest conversations about your romantic values and see where they lead you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This Venus retrograde is all about separating the wheat from the chaff, Aquarius. Who and what is worth your valuable time, money, and resources? Spend some time getting in touch with your sense of self-worth and getting clear on what relationships and investments really matter to you. If something feels like a drain or a strain, it’s time to step back and envision how you might be better off without it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With Venus retrograde through your sign for the next six weeks, Capricorn, might find that you’re reassessing your image and opening yourself up to new tastes. Your style and sense of self is evolving, so it’s a great time to go through your closet and peep your wardrobe with fresh eyes. Does it feel true to you, and does it project to the world what you want them to see?Now, go through your relationships and financial obligations and ask yourself the same questions. Whether it’s your job, your partner, or the sweater on your back, you should surround yourself with energy that reflect who you are — and who you want to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an intellectual air sign, having a mental connection is super important in relationships. But how about the more mystical components of love? This retrograde is asking you to consider what brings spiritual value to your life and your partnerships. You might find that alone time is extra meaningful to you, as it can offer some perspective on relationships — so take advantage of this opportunity to be introspective and explore the fears and fantasies that bubble up to the surface of your consciousness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Fish tend to swim in schools, so as a watery Pisces, having a community of like-minded people around you is super valuable. And during this Venus retrograde, you’re going to be exploring what community means to you in a new way. You may find that the dynamics in your social life are shifting and you’re reassessing whether your current friend group still feels aligned with who you are. Don’t be afraid to float downstream and explore other people, places, and situations that make you feel a sense of belonging.