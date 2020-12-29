These Are Virgo's Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers

If you're looking for new ways to turn your Virgo partner on, let astrology be your guide. Virgos are highly sensual Earth signs who live their lives to be of service to others. In bed, that translates to them being very generous and attentive partners. They strive for perfection in everything they do, and won't stop until you're left completely satisfied. If you're happy, they're happy. But if you're looking to return the favor, knowing Virgo’s erogenous zones can really help. Although they're perfectly content fulfilling your needs, you can surprise them by stimulating the most sensitive parts of their body.

"Each sign 'rules' or has a relationship with different parts of the body, a unique approach to experiencing life, and particular erogenous zones," astrologer Amy Zerner, tells Bustle.

It goes in order starting from Aries at the head, to Pisces at the feet. As the sixth sign of the zodiac, Zerner says Virgo rules over the lower digestive tract and the sympathetic nervous system. These are areas on Virgo's body that tend to be sensitive to touch and more prone to ailments.

"Virgos are the great organizers of the zodiac and are related to our digestive tract, where we organize nutrition. So while we might think about Taurus or Cancer as the signs that enjoy good food, they are easily second to Virgo in this regard," Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle.

The waist area also happens to be one of the most sensitive parts of Virgo's body, but it isn't the only one. So here are Virgo's erogenous zones, according to Robyn.

Waist Since Virgo rules over the stomach and waist area, this is their biggest erogenous zone. According to Robyn, they love it when their partner wraps their arms around their waist. They're big on security, and nothing makes them feel more safe and warm than being held by their partner in this way. "A perfect Virgo activity is dancing with someone's arm around their waist, which combines organized movement and sensuous touching," Robyn says. They like being lightly stroked around the waist, as well. Give them a teasing poke and a sly smile, and you'll leave them wanting more.

Lips Virgos tend to overcomplicate things in their mind, especially when it comes to dealing with emotions. But when it comes to physical affection, they’re pretty simple. A nice long make-out session will really get them in the right mood. According to Robyn, kissing is one of Virgo's biggest weaknesses. "They want a lover who is creative and passionate in this arena," she says. Let them control the kiss as you explore their body with your hands. You never know what other sensitive spots you may find.

Mind This may not be your typical erogenous zone, but Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet of thoughts, ideas, and communication. So like Gemini, another Mercury-ruled sign, Virgos need some mental stimulation in order to get turned on. Sometimes a Virgo will get more turned on listening to you talk about a subject that you’re passionate about than any kind of physical touch. Virgos also love hearing how good they’re doing, so complimenting them is another key way to thrill them. “Add a lovely meal or Hors d'oeuvres and some lovely liquid concoction and you will find your Virgo mate in the mood,” Robyn says.

Sources

Amy Zerner, astrologer and co-author of Astrology for Wellness: Star Sign Guides for Body, Mind & Spirit Vitality

Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant