Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: I’m stressed 24/7. Should I quit my job?

A: Every job has its difficult moments, and sometimes they can even be kind of fun. Nothing beats the flow of a hectic morning shift at a coffee shop or the satisfaction of a beautifully organized spreadsheet. A little bit of good tension — otherwise known as eustress — can even inspire you to take on a challenge or try something new.

True work stress is something else entirely. If you’re constantly feeling fried at work, it might be because you have a high-pressure job, you don’t feel guided or supported by a manager, or you’re given more tasks than anyone could ever possibly handle. And if you have a toxic work environment on top of that? Forget it.

It’s only natural to want to run away from this type of strain, especially if it’s starting to impact your well-being. Are you waking up at night thinking about emails? Is your stomach tied in knots? Do you come home at night feeling like a shell of a human being? On one hand, walking away from it all could be a relief — but the stress of losing a steady paycheck could make you feel even worse.

Should You Quit Your Stressful Job?

The Magician represents skill, energy, potential, resourcefulness, and the ability to manifest your dreams. If you think about quitting your job every single day, the appearance of this card suggests you should hang on just a little bit longer.

Even though you daydream about a dramatic exit — or simply clocking out one day and never going back — there’s likely more to this job than meets the eye. It could be an important stepping stone to something better, or unlock a much-needed lesson. The next time you’re biting your nails off in a meeting, take a deep breath, remind yourself of your goals, and consider that this might just be part of the process.

While your day-to-day might feel pointless (apart from the paycheck), this card is a sign to look for ways to restructure your routine. Could you ask for different projects? Or focus on the things you do like, like choosing the playlist for the break room or interacting with your favorite customers? If you’re a business owner, could you take things in a new direction? You might have more flexibility than you realize.

How Should You Cope?

Stress can take a toll on your physical and mental health, so while you search for a better job, make sure to take care of yourself. The Queen of Wands reminds you to be optimistic, lean into your social life, and seek out passion and excitement.

Meet up with friends for happy hour, dive into your hobbies (yes, even if you’re tired), and get up and move. Blow off nervous energy at the gym, make the most of your Friday nights, and remember to take plenty of walks. Things will turn around soon — just hang in there.

