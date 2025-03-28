These 3 Zodiac Signs Live For The Weekend

Nobody likes to be stuck at work, but some zodiac signs truly hate it. It’s why they count the days until Friday and feel like the best version of themselves on the weekend. They’re the first to say “TGIF” in the group chat — and they truly mean it.

While many people with a 9-to-5 job are excited to relax on Friday evening, these are the zodiac signs who look forward to the weekend because it allows them to be wild and feel free. They’re social, fun-loving, and want to see as many friends as possible. They also like to make up for sitting in one spot all week by being as active as possible.

The signs who live for the weekend almost always have a long list of plans. They want to get dinners and drinks, see newly released movies, go to concerts, hit up parties, enjoy long walks — you name it and they likely have it on their schedule.

Others members of the zodiac live for the weekend because it allows them to be free. Instead of booking plans, they prefer to follow a whim. They go on side quests and last-minute trips and also wander around their city just to see what they might encounter. Here are the three zodiac signs who love the weekend the most.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Dimensions/E+/Getty Images

As a fire sign that thrives while having fun, Aries tend to feel bored during the work week. They’ll put on a buttoned-up persona and get through their meetings, but it just doesn’t feel like “them.” Many find it draining to clock in for a shift or sit at a desk, so they start counting down Monday morning.

Aries are happiest when they’re free to be impulsive, and that’s one reason why they love the weekend so much. The end of the work week means they can shed their business clothes, text their friends, and indulge in as many fun and chaotic plans as possible.

Not only will an Aries go out on a Friday night, but they might even stay out until the morning. They thrive on fun and excitement, and they also love to socialize. Weekends are when they get to let loose and be themselves, and they always make the most of it.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Jordi Mora igual/Moment/Getty Images

As chatty, energetic air signs, Libras tend to get through the work week just fine. They don’t mind being busy and often thrive in a hectic schedule, but it doesn’t stop them from saying “TGIF” to everyone they know come Friday.

Friendly Libras love nothing more than to socialize, so they often have a lot of exciting plans set and ready to go. A Libra might go to a concert on Friday night, meet friends for brunch Saturday morning, and then go on a date on Saturday night — all without ever feeling tired. On Sundays, they’ll make up for it by sleeping in and bed rotting.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, Libras want to have a good time, but they also view the weekend as the perfect time to make up for feeling bored, stuck, or stressed during the week. They’ll indulge in whatever might help them set things right. They are all about balance, after all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Laura M/E+/Getty Images

Nobody counts the days until Friday quite like a Sagittarius. As a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and growth, they need adventure baked into their DNA. They feel like it’s smothering and stifling to be stuck at work — even if their job isn’t very structured.

Sagittarians hate routine and might feel down in the dumps throughout the week, especially if they work inside or in a stuffy environment. While many Sags will try to spice up their week with happy hours and get-togethers, nothing fills them with joy quite like the freedom of the weekend.

Some will get up early to go on a walk or a road trip, while others will center their time off around visiting friends or going to parties. They love that the weekend allows them to follow their every whim. The time off is just what they need to feel brand new.