Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: Should I get Botox?

A: Spend enough time on social media, where everyone has flawless skin and super-smooth foreheads, and it’s only a matter of time before you type “Botox” into the search bar. The urge will be even stronger if your friends are all getting it and look fab, or if you hear an influencer talk about “preventive Botox,” especially if you have a big birthday on the horizon and are starting to feel “old.”

While outside chatter can wear you down, the desire for smooth skin might also strike when you’re getting ready and notice that your makeup isn’t laying as nicely as it once did. Wait, did you always have furrows between your brows or are those new? Cut to you frowning and raising your eyebrows in the mirror for 20 minutes.

ICYMI, Botox is a neurotoxin that temporarily paralyzes your muscles. It can be injected into frown lines, forehead wrinkles, and crow’s feet to prevent them from moving and creating creases in the skin.

Lots of people love Botox and feel more like themselves when they have it. Others worry about the side effects, which can include things like pain, bruising, ptosis, or a droopy eyelid. There also might be a little voice in the back of your head that’s encouraging you to age naturally and not give into societal pressure to look youthful forever. In any case, it makes sense to think twice about getting it.

Should You Get Botox?

The Two of Pentacles is all about weighing pros and cons, which is kind of perfect for this question. No one can tell you what to do with your body, and that’s why you need to decide if getting Botox is the right choice.

This card also represents finding balance in life, adapting to changes, and being resourceful. Since it’s a pentacles suit, it also brings money to mind. Before you schedule an appointment with a dermatologist, take some time to ask yourself a few questions.

Do you have the cash for a cosmetic procedure right now? Is there something you can try instead, like a cream or serum? Do you actually kind of love the laugh lines by your eyes? There’s no rush to do anything, so give yourself plenty of time to think.

How Can You Learn To Like Your Skin?

If you decide to get Botox, great. If you decide not to, it doesn’t mean you’ll instantly fall in love with every line. If you decide to skip the needle, the Queen of Cups reminds you to show compassion, warmth, and kindness towards yourself, instead of picking at every flaw.

This card also points to your intuition, which suggests you’ll eventually be happy with the decision you make, even if you decide to do something different in the future. Do what feels right for you and you truly can’t go wrong.

For more, check out your horoscope.