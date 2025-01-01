Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, January 1

Today’s tarot card is the Ace of Cups. While the first day of a new year tends to feel fresh and new by default, something about this one is particularly sparkly. This card represents new beginnings, as well as creativity, passion, and your inner voice — so go ahead and get excited about 2025 and everything you’re about to learn, change, and do.

It’s not a shock to see a tarot card with these themes on Jan. 1, but this one zeroes in on new beginnings as they relate to your emotions, in particular. Ace cards traditionally point to pent up potential and optimism, while the suit of cups represents your mind, feelings, and intuition. Add it all up, and it’s quite the inspirational pull.

Instead of plodding through the day with lackluster energy or a ho-hum attitude, this card suggests you’ll feel a few things start to shift, especially in the way you think. First, a heaviness might lift as you realize your mindset is mostly within your control. How nice is it to know that you get to decide how you feel, even when the world around you is chaotic? The second shift will come as you officially wash your hands of 2024. December? You hardly know her.

If you felt bored, stressed, or mentally weighed down last year, this is your chance to figure out what will build you back up and make you feel inspired again. To shake it off, step outside the box, start new projects, or pick up a fun hobby as a way to treat yourself well, fill your days, and get back in touch with your lust for life.

The Ace of Cups hints that you’ll feel extra in tune with your mind today — and that’s something you can hang onto through the rest of the week and beyond. If you aren’t too thrilled by the train of thoughts marching through your head, however, this card encourages you to connect with friends, start a new routine, or throw a little more self-compassion your way. (Self-care night, anyone?)

This card is also a good sign that new people and opportunities are about to come into your life. While you often already feel like you’re own bestie, it’ll be the icing on the cake to meet a new partner, find a new friend group, or start a new project that makes you feel right at home. It’s also possible you’ll look around at the people you already know and feel a pang of contentedness and connection like never before.