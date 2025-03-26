Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, March 26

Today’s pick has revealed the Seven of Pentacles. It represents patience, perseverance, future growth, and reward, as well as the need to pause and reflect — preferably while staring wistfully at a garden, just like the person on the card.

As part of the pentacles suit, it asks you to focus on your goals, particularly in the realm of money, your career, and material things. If you feel like you’ve become stuck or stagnant, or as if things aren’t happening as quickly as you’d like, frustration will hit today.

For example, think about how annoying it is when you stop impulse shopping and ordering delivery and don’t immediately become a millionaire. Where’s the cash, right? This card encourages you to keep chugging along. Results take time. Trust — it won’t be long before you wake up, look around, and realize you’re in an entirely different place than you were six months ago.

In a tarot reading, the Seven of Pentacles points to steady growth versus windfalls or dramatic changes. It also hints at hard work and dedication, as well as thinking ahead. If you don’t have any fun plans or big goals in the works right now, today could be a good day to come up with something.

To embody the spirit of this card, you could go on a pensive walk — maybe even without music or a podcast — or sit in a pretty park and let your mind wander. You can also tap into any jealousy that might pop up today. A twinge of envy is sometimes a sign of something you’d also like to be doing personally or creatively. Instead of turning green, use it for inspo.

What’s the old adage? That the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, and the second best time is now? That’s the essence of the Seven of Pentacles. It’s OK if you aren’t where you want to be today. With some hard work and a little inspiration, you’ll get there soon enough.

