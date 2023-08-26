Shopping

50 Weird Things On Amazon That Make Your Home So Much Better

Enjoy your space more with less effort.

If you live by the saying “work smarter, not harder,” you’ll love these unusual life-changing home products that are all available on Amazon. These products will make the most out of the space you have. Think: a fun at-home s’mores set and a dishwasher-safe spoon rest shaped like a giant ravioli. Scroll on to make spending time at home so much better for as little as $5.

1

This Silicone Coaster That Fits Over Most Couch & Chair Arms

Whether you don’t have space for a coffee table or just want to keep your hot and cold drinks close, this silicone couch coaster will come in handy. It has a non-slip base that can wrap around the armrest of any sofa or chair (even flat or narrow ones) to prevent spills and stains. It even has a slot for the handle of your mug. It comes in several neutrals and bright red in the listing.

2

A Magnetic Cable Holder With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating

The neutral fabric cover of this magnetic cable holder helps it blend into your decor while strong magnets keep wires from falling behind your desk. It’s available in three other colors within the listing, has a nonslip backing, and has earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon.

3

These Printed Reusable Dishcloths That Each Replace 17 Rolls Of Paper Towels

Made of 30% cotton and 70% cellulose wood pulp, these reusable dishcloths are eco-friendly and a great way to save some cash. Each in this pack of six can replace 17 rolls of paper towels and be washed and reused for up to one year. They come in four different sets of pretty patterns in the listing.

4

An Easy-To-Use Jar Opener That’s Rust-Resistant

Whether you’re struggling to get into your pickles or sauce, this jar opener can help you open them in just seconds. It has a non-slip grip and a unique shape that enables it to work with anything from a small nail polish top to a large jar of peppers. It installs in minutes with the adhesive back and included screws and stays out of sight under your cabinets.

5

These Adorable Wine Markers That Also Work On The Rims Of Glasses

Slip these colorful silicone drink markers over wine glass stems or the rims of any glass before your next dinner party to help distinguish whose drink is whose. They also come in the shape of koalas and narwhals in the listing.

6

This Gadget That Reviewers Say Keeps Avocado Halves Fresh For A Week

This avocado keeper has a snap-on lid that can store a half avocado so that it doesn’t go to waste and you don’t have to fumble with plastic wrap. It’s stackable and dishwasher safe, too. One reviewer wrote, “Keeps my avocado fresh for more [than] a week this product [works] amazing.”

7

This 12-Pack Of Tool Mounts That Install With Damage-Free Adhesive

Using the 12 broom and mop holders in this pack, you’ll be able to hang up all your handled tools, clearing floor space around the house. They have a powerful silicone grip that securely holds any tool. Thanks to the self-adhesive (and damage-free) backings, no drilling is required for installation and they can be installed on a variety of surfaces including glass and wood.

8

An Easy-To-Clean Batter Dispenser For Drip-Free Pancakes & Cupcakes

With a 4-cup capacity, you’ll be able to make enough cupcakes and pancakes for a crowd without needing to refill this batter dispenser. It has a wide leakproof valve that prevents drips from ending up on your counters and makes it easy to create perfect pancakes and to dispense exact amounts for cupcakes and muffins. It’s designed to be easy to clean, too.

9

A Cordless & Electric Scrubber That Extends Up to 45 Inches

Coming with three different brush heads, you can use this electric scrubber to leave your floors, tub, and more sparkling clean. It gets rid of grime and grout without scratching surfaces, and the stainless steel handle be adjusted to 25, 40, or 45 inches long so you can reach every corner. The battery lasts for 90 minutes after a 3.5 hour charge.

10

A 3-Foot Battery-Operated LED Light Strip That’s Self-Adhesive

Where overhead lighting just isn’t an option, this 3-foot LED light strip will come in handy. It’s adhesive, flexible, and waterproof so that you can set it up just about anywhere — your closet, underneath your kitchen cabinets, etc. Its powered by three AA batteries, so no outlet is required.

11

This Stone Bath Mat That Absorbs Water In Just 1 Minute

Able to absorb any liquid within 60 seconds, this stone bath mat will keep your floors dry. It’s made of diatomaceous earth that naturally deodorize and filter the air. Plus, the anti-slip pads on the bottom keep it from sliding around.

12

A 9-Pack Of Pretty Refrigerator Liners That Can Be Trimmed To Fit

You can cover each level of your fridge with this 9-pack of refrigerator liners. Plus, they can be cut to fit. They’re made of a waterproof material and when they get dirty, slip them out, wash them, and reuse to keep your fridge looking fresh. A citrus print is also available in the listing, as are 6- and 16-packs of the liners.

13

This Colorful Motion-Detecting Toilet Light That Can Be Dimmed

For some guidance in the middle of the night, take just a few seconds to set up this toilet light. It has a flexible arm that can be bent over any bowl (no matter the size or shape) and automatically turns on when it detects motion. You can choose between 16 different colors and 5 dimnesses.

14

A Washable Area Rug That Comes In More Than 40 Styles

Choose between 44 floral, geometric, and other designs to decorate your home with this machine-washable area rug that’s just 0.2 inches tall, making it safe to use near doorways. The rug is made of a cotton-polyester blend for softness and it also comes in a ton of sizes in the listing. “Easy to clean, durable, looks better in person,” commented one reviewer.

15

This Tabletop S’mores Kit That’s Electric

You don’t need a fire pit to end your night with a sweet treat; just pull out this electric tabletop s’mores maker. It’s only a bit over 1 foot wide and less than 6 inches tall so you can place it just about anywhere (including indoors). Use the four included skewers to roast marshmallows on top and the four side compartments to hold your graham crackers, chocolate, and other toppings.

16

A Pair Of Stainless Steel Food Flippers That Have Lots Of Uses

These food flippers will keep your hands a safe distance from the fire as you use them to flip steaks, move corn, and rotate hot dogs. One has a 12-inch handle and the other has a 17-inch handle for a greater reach. They can even be used in the kitchen as well to flip bacon, roasts, and more. They are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

17

A Waterproof Speaker With A 6-Hour Run Time

Elevate your showers with this waterproof speaker that comes equipped with a strong suction cup on the back that securely attaches to tile, stone, and glass. It has a Bluetooth connection with a 33-foot range and a built-in mic for hands-free calls and lasts 6 hours per charge.

18

This Highly Rated Cold Brew Maker With A Drip-Free Spout

This 32-ounce cold brew maker steeps grounds overnight so you always have cold brew on hand. The high-quality stainless steel mesh prevents coffee grounds from entering the jar and the screw-on lid has a flip cap that allows for drip-free pouring.

19

This Cult-Favorite Ravioli-Shaped Spoon Rest With A Hanging Loop

This ravioli-shaped spoon rest will keep drips off your counter, it’s made of BPA-free silicone that’s dishwasher safe, and it features a small loop on one corner so it can be stored hung up. One reviewer wrote, “The kitchen item you didn’t know you needed. Easy to wash. Cute design. Perfect size.”

20

An Anti-Fatigue Mat That Comes In Tons Of Sizes & Colors

Made of nearly an inch of memory foam, this anti-fatigue mat provides support to your back, knees, and more. Your muscles and joints will be relieved of stress and thanks to its non-slip design, it’s easy to wipe clean and has edges that will never curl. It’s available in a wide range of sizes, colors, and patterns in the listing.

21

This Over-The-Door Drying Rack That Stores Folded Flat

If you don’t have a ton of space but need somewhere to air dry your delicates, this over-the-door drying rack is just the thing. It has three mesh shelves that are lightweight but durable. When not in use, it can be folded flat against the door.

22

A Clip-On Silicone Strainer With 24,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This silicone strainer has a flexible body and strong clamps that can be attached to any pot or pan, keeping you from having to transfer food back and forth. Plus, it takes up half the amount of space as an ordinary colander would. It’s heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe.

23

These Adhesive Cord Organizers That Hold Wires Up To 6 Feet Long

Your bedside table and kitchen counter will look much more put together with this two-pack of cord organizers. Wires that are up to six feet long can be wrapped around the flexible but sturdy hooks. And because they have adhesive backs, they can be placed (and hidden) anywhere, including on the back of furniture or small appliances.

24

Some Tank Top Hangers That Double As Bra Organizers

Each of these four top hangers can hold 8 tops, dresses, bras, and more at once. Each level has rubber tips at either end to prevent even the smallest pieces from falling off. The hangers also rotate 360 degrees so you can get a complete view of what you have without even taking the hook off the rod.

25

An Inflatable Lounger That Can Support Up To 650 Pounds

Made with anti-deflation technology, this inflatable lounger retains air twice as long as other camping accessories. And to make it even better, you don’t even need a pump to fill it up — just wave it through the air. It weighs less than 3 pounds when empty (making it easy to travel with) but can support up to 650 pounds once set up. Plus, it has mesh pockets on the side for you to keep small essentials handy.

26

A Touchless Thermometer That’s So Versatile

Able to read temperatures between -58 degrees to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit, this infrared thermometer can be used to check on your oven, griddle, fridge, cooking food, and more. It has a backlit LCD screen that’s easy to read and even comes with batteries so you can beginning using it immediately.

27

This Herb Saver That Keeps Greens Fresh For Up To 3 Weeks

This glass herb saver doesn’t take up much space in the fridge but does have enough room to store multiple types of herbs (like cilantro, mint, and parsley) to keep them fresh for up to three weeks. It has built-in air vents that allow them to breathe and a lift handle that makes it easy to reach your ingredients.

28

A $5 Silicone Butter Cover That Creates An Airtight Seal

Nothing is quite as messy as an open stick of butter and most solutions are bulky — but not this butter cover. It’s made of reusable silicone and creates an airtight seal that keeps butter fresh from start to finish. It also works well for vegan butters.

29

This Wine & Bottle Opener That’s Way More Fun Than What You Usually Have

Made with high-quality silicone, this wine opener is comfortable to hold and it can also be used to open beer bottles, too. “My husband and I have been in the wine business for 12 years, first as mobile wine bottlers and now we own a winery so we uncork A LOT of wine! This corkscrew is absolutely adorable and is of excellent quality! [...] This is my preferred style of corkscrew (the type with the wings),” wrote one shopper.

30

A Clever Meat Chopper With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating

The options are endless with this meat chopper: It can (of course) be used to break down ground meat but it’s also to mash beans, potatoes, and more. The three wide blades are made of non-stick silicone that food will slide right off of. The tool is also dishwasher safe.

31

This Indoor Bug Trap With 60,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Using UV light to attract fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitos, this indoor insect trap isn’t an eyesore like the sticky pads that many other traps use. All the trapped bugs are concealed inside and the 40-inch cord allows you to place it anywhere you’d like.

32

An Aluminum Burger Press With Measurement Marks

This burger press comes with 200 pieces of square parchment paper so you can stack as many patties as you want without having them get stuck to one another. But before you bring them over to the grill, choose to make either a 1/3-pound or 1/4-pound burger by using the interior measurement marks.

33

This Mini Vacuum That Reviewers Say Has Surprisingly Strong Suction

Use this mini vacuum to collect dust between keyboard gaps, pick up crumbs, and clear your space of bits of eraser. It fits in the palm of your hand and is battery operated. One shopper wrote, “This mini vac is adorable and functional. [...] The suction is surprisingly really great. This has been a game changer for me.”

34

This Waterproof Drink Holder That Can Support Up To 7 Pounds

Whether you’re relaxing in the bath or on a boat, this drink holder gives you a more convenient place to put down your wine glass, beer can, or seltzer bottle. It has a strong suction cup that can hold up to 7 pounds and a sleek design that won’t ruin your decor. It can also be used to hold bottles upside down to get out every drop of shampoo, conditioner, and more.

35

A Ceramic Garlic Baker That’s Oven- & Microwave-Safe

Use this garlic baker to bake and serve fresh roasted garlic. You can also use the terracotta container to keep tortillas, pancakes, waffles, and crepes warm and soft. The baker is oven- and microwave-safe up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit.

36

This Silicone Utensil Rest That Doubles As A Steam Vent

Keep your counter drip-free by attaching this utensil rest to any pot or pan. The crab’s legs are flexible to create a secure hold to both the cookware and your kitchen tool. It can be popped in the dishwasher for cleaning and doubles as a steam vent by holding up one side of the pot’s lid.

37

These Eye-Catching Silicone Coasters That Cost Less Than $1 Each

This set includes seven silicone coasters that look like various fruits and are dishwasher safe. “The ceramic coasters we used to have were forever sticking to the bottom of a glass and then crashing down onto the glass table or the deck. These [...] don't stick to glasses, they look terrific, they withstand being left outdoors in the rain and they were very reasonably priced,” wrote one fan.

38

These Remote-Controlled Flameless Candles With A Realistic Flicker

These flameless candles set the mood without smoke or the risk of fire. The set comes with three pillars that have a realistic flicker and they can be controlled with the included remote control. They run on three AA batteries, last for over 150 hours, and they can be put on a timer. Choose from three colors in the listing.

39

These Solar-Powered Pathway Lights That Can Be Set Up 3 Ways

Providing up to 12 hours of a warm white glow, your backyard will be well lit with these solar-powered pathway lights. You can use the stakes to place them at two different heights in your grass or use them without the stakes to line them up on your patio or front steps. They come in a pack of 10 and are weather-resistant.

40

A 7-Pack Of Silicone Lids That Are Reusable & Dishwasher-Safe

The seven different sizes of reusable silicone lids in this set can stretch over most pots, pans, and containers, acting as an eco- and wallet-friendly alternative to plastic wrap and aluminum foil. They create an airtight seal that will keep foods fresh and prevent liquids from leaking.

41

This Stone Repair Kit That Fixes Tiles, Marble, Granite & More

You can quickly repair cracks and chips in your tile, marble, and more with professional-looking results with this stone repair kit. It comes with a non-toxic repair putty and 10 different colors so you can mix up a perfect match.

42

A Satin Pillowcase That Reviewers Say Makes Their Hair & Skin Look Healthier

This soft and smooth satin pillowcase helps your skin retain moisture and reduce frizz and tangles in your hair. It’s available in several colors and other sizes in the listing to match bed set. One reviewer wrote, “I can't imagine going back to regular cotton pillowcases [...] my hair looks healthier and more manageable, and I spend less time untangling knots. [...] I have sensitive skin prone to breakouts, and I was pleasantly surprised to find that this pillowcase doesn't cause any irritation.”

43

This Pull-Out Caddy That Takes Up Less Than 6 Inches Of Cabinet Space

Whether it’s the perfume collection in your bedroom, the skincare products in your bathroom, or the spices in the kitchen, this cabinet caddy can help organize it all. Its double-decker design maximizes space and makes it easy to reach exactly what you need by rotating out when needed. It only needs 11 inches of clearance in height and less than 6 inches of width in your cabinet.

44

A Drain Protector To Avoid Costly Clogs For Less Than $15

By simply placing this drain protector in your shower, you’ll be preventing hair from clogging the pipes without using harsh drain cleaners. It’s made of durable stainless steel and has earned a solid 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after over 16,000 reviews.

45

This Handheld Milk Frother That Comes With A Helpful Stand

Mornings will be much more exciting with this milk frother at hand. In less than 20 seconds, you’ll have fluffy foam for your lattes, fully scrambled eggs, or a perfectly blended powdered beverage. It even comes with a stainless steel stand to keep your counters clean.

46

A $7 Microwave Cleaner That Saves So Much Scrubbing

As funny as this microwave cleaner may look, it’s also wildly easy to use and just as effective. Simply pour in vinegar and water, and set your microwave for five to seven minutes. It creates steam that softens buildup while you complete other chores instead of wasting time scrubbing. “I wish I took ‘before’ pictures to prove how good this worked. [...] THE DRIED ON FOOD WIPED OFF WITH A PAPER TOWEL! It took no effort at all and the inside looks just like new,” wrote one shopper.

47

This Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tool With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating

Made of dense pumice stone, this toilet bowl cleaner can remove marks and grime with less elbow grease. The powerful stone is efficient yet gentle, so as not to leave behind any scratches. Plus, it comes with a sleek ventilated drying case. This tool has earned a 4.5-star overall rating from reviewers.

48

A Non-Stick Tray That Defrosts Meat Twice As Fast

Instead of waiting hours for your dinner to thaw, place frozen meats and veggies on this defrosting tray. It’s made with a high-density aluminum alloy that provides great thermal conductivity so steaks and burgers are ready to put on the grill in no time. It can defrost meat two times faster than leaving them out at room temperature. The tray is also dishwasher safe.

49

This 3-In-1 Breakfast-Making Station With A Built-In Timer

You can make eggs, bacon, and toast all at once with the help of this breakfast maker station. Any of the four retro colors that it’s available in will look great sitting on your counter while the machine itself gets an entire meal ready within minutes. Each section has a ceramic nonstick coating (which is PFOA-, PFAS-, lead-, and cadmium-free) that makes cleaning a breeze.

50

This Highly Rated Wine Decanter That Enhances The Flavor Of Any Bottle

Not only will this wine decanter catch everyone’s attention with its sleek shape but it will also enable maximum oxygenation to enhance a blend’s flavor. It’s made of 100% lead-free crystal glass and it can be used for other beverages like orange juice as well.