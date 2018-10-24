Seeing Ghosts In Your Dreams? Here's What It Really Means

Dreaming is possibly one of the most mysterious and mystical aspects of the natural human experience. Isn't it strange to think that every night, we slip into a seemingly alternate reality built entirely by our minds, during which we can experience the deepest emotions, ranging anywhere from intense passion to sweat-inducing fear? The inherent mystery of our dream lives (and scientists' inability to explain virtually anything about why we have them) naturally lends itself to the paranormal — so questioning things like whether ghosts can contact you through your dreams is valid.

Of course, even if you don't believe in spirits contacting you in your sleep from beyond the grave, it's still interesting to know what it means to dream about a ghost in general. During a dream state, we've left our conscious and rational mind behind, so we may be more open to metaphors and spiritual symbolism. So while dreaming about a ghost can definitely be spooky, it might simply be your subconscious trying to tell you something — and a little self-reflection and dream interpretation work can help you figure out exactly what that message is.

“Dreaming about a ghost tends to refer to unfinished business you need to deal with because it is ‘haunting‘ you," dream expert Theresa Cheung, author of Night Vision: A Field Guide to Your Dreams, tells Bustle. If there's ghost imagery in your dreams, try to dig deep and figure out if there are any loose ends that need tying up in your life that might be weighing on your subconscious.

However, some spectral dreams might feel more realistic than your average nightly slumber. If a ghost makes an appearance in your dream and it feels hyper-intense and visceral, take note — because according to psychics and dream experts, the meaning of seeing ghosts in your dreams could be more powerful (and real) than you'd think.

Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis/Getty Images

Can Ghosts Actually Visit Your Dreams?

While dreaming about a ghost may simply be a symbol used by your mind to let you know you need to wrap up some unfinished business, some psychics believe it's possible to experience a visit from an actual spirit during a dream — especially if it feels more vivid and hyper-real than what you're used to. If you've experienced this, it's worth it to open your mind to the possibility that spirits can visit people in dreams to deliver messages, warnings, or just to make contact.

"Dreaming about a ghost that you’ve never met in real life could be an indication that there is a spirit in your home," says Renée Watt, professional psychic and host of the The Glitter Cast. If a spirit has a message for you, you might be more receptive to it in a dream state than you would be in a waking state. (I mean, if I saw a ghost in my waking life, there's definitely a chance I'd freak out rather than peacefully accept its message.)

If you encounter what you believe to be a spirit in a dream and you aren't getting the best vibes, try to summon love, not fear, and send them off by letting them know they're not invited to enter your space. "Simply ask the entity to leave and never visit again once you’ve woken up," Watt says. This should be enough to cut off any attachments and discourage them from visiting you again.

Dreams About Passed Loved Ones

Having dreams about a loved one who has passed away is actually quite common, and they're also known as visitation dreams. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer E. Shorter defines visitation dreams as "striking emotionally intense dreams in which a recently deceased loved one returns to provide guidance, reassurance, and/or warning." But these aren't necessarily paranormal in nature — in some cases, these dreams may be a manifestation of our subconscious that can help us heal from the pain of loss.

"If you dream of the ghost of a departed loved one and it feels realistic and vivid, this is highly therapeutic," Cheung says. "A lot of people are not able to say a final goodbye to loved ones who've died, [so] the dreaming mind is helping to establish a healing spiritual connection.” Visitation dreams can serve as a heart-soothing opportunity to find some closure around a loved one's death.

But is it possible that some visitation dreams are more than just our brain's subconscious healing tool? Some psychics believe that the spirits of departed loved ones may actually be able to connect with us in a dream space, which can be just as healing. "When we dream about loved ones who have crossed over, it’s almost always them visiting us," Watt says. "However, I don’t like to wait around for a visitation — if I am missing one of my grandparents, I will usually invite them to enter my dream world before I fall asleep."

If you're open to the idea of having a spectral encounter within your dreams, you may be able to manifest it, according to Watt. "Setting dream intentions to meet with someone who is no longer on this physical plane is a great way to keep that connection alive," Watt says.

So... What Does It All Mean?

Dreams have been revered in cultures around the world as spiritual experiences for ages — and because scientists still don't know why we have dreams, it's easy to project our most mystical fantasies on to them. Whether you believe you're making real contact with the spirit world in your dreams or simply exercising an over-active imagination, dreams about ghosts can be healing and helpful tools — and yes, perhaps a little bit spooky, too.