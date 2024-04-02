Since the dawn of social media, creators have been posting their “favorite things” on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok as a way to engage with their followers and share product recommendations. When they aren’t showing off their current skincare line-up or latest clothing haul, they’ll give a tour of what’s in their bag or list all the books they read in a month — it’s a nosy follower’s dream come true.

Usually, the most viral versions of these videos come from top-tier influencers, like Alix Earle and Tinx, who are constantly sharing their recs (remember the viral clip-on light?). But there’s a new, stream-lined “favorite things” trend that’s circulating on TikTok, and it’s one that can make anyone feel like an influencer — at least for a day. The latest iteration of show-and-tell has been dubbed the weekly “R.E.P.O.R.T.”, and it has hundreds of videos and thousands of views on TikTok.

ICYMI, the viral “R.E.P.O.R.T.” acronym stands for reading, eating, playing, obsessing, recommending, and treating. In these REPORTs, creators list their fave items or activities in each category, and they often include cute pictures and viral tunes to go with it.

Here’s what to know about the trend, as well as how to create your own viral-worthy “REPORT.”

What Is The Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.?

You can think of it as an aesthetic photo diary of everything you’ve been seeing, sipping, doing, and trying, and listening to in each dedicated category.

Creator @mlunav shared her weekly REPORT where she said she’s been reading Rouge by Mona Awad, eating her favorite caprese salad, playing “They Say I’m Different” by Betty Davis, obsessing over hot girl walks in the woods, recommending honey pot-shaped lip masks, and treating herself to pastries from a local French patisserie.

Add in that it’s all soundtracked to the viral “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitksi, and it truly is the cutest snapshot of her week. As a bonus, the video has nearly 40,000 views, and her recs even sparked a book discussion in the comments section.

Another fun collection came from @rachellwarddd whose weekly REPORT included books by Truman Capote, eating dinner with friends, playing around in her wardrobe, obsessing over styling her work clothes, recommending concerts, and treating herself to a Guinness.

With a catchy tune from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, her weekly REPORT racked up 17,000 views, as well as plenty of comments asking about her ‘fits. You can really learn a lot from a creator whether they have hundreds of thousands of followers or just a few based on their REPORT post.

These REPORTs garner thousands of views, likely because of how nicely they package the same kinds of recommendations that have been a tentpole of social media for years. They often feature the artiest shots of someone’s book collection, cozy night-in with Gilmore Girls, or an on-trend, Pinterest-worthy outfit.

Just like “what’s in my bag” videos, they’re also slightly voyeuristic. There’s an undeniable allure that comes with getting a mini glimpse into someone’s life. If you like to be in other people’s business, you’ll love scrolling through this trend.

How To Make A Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

A weekly REPORT can be a cutesy collage, like this one above from @rdmsramirez, which shows off her obsessions, meals, books, and favorite products all in one still image. Or, like most of the viral videos, you can make a slideshow that viewers can swipe through, like this one from @janice_pham that plays through her week of snacks, trips to Cyclebar, podcast recommendations, and her water bottle obsession.

One of the tricks to get noticed, along with including the hashtag #weeklyreport, is to use a viral song or sound so that your video pops up on the FYP. That said, you can also post your weekly REPORT for close friends, for yourself as a mini video diary — or just for fun.