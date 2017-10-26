This Is What It Means If You Die In Your Dream

If you’ve ever dreamt of your own death, then you can probably attest to what a jarring and unsettling experience it can be. But understanding exactly what it means when you die in a dream can help to transform these stressful nightmares into a helpful tool — as the subconscious meaning of dying in a dream often relates to something hopeful.
The events that take place in our dreams are often symbolic, so dying in a dream usually relates more to the concept of change rather than literal death. “Dreams about death speak about transformation, or where something in your life is undergoing serious change,” mystical practitioner MaKayla McRae tells Bustle. “You may be releasing what no longer serves you, getting out of a comfort zone, or experiencing a transitional time [in which you’re] emerging from who you once were into who you are becoming.”
A fear of death is essentially a fear of the unknown, and it's natural to have some level of existential anxiety while thinking about the mysteries that lie ahead of us in life. But keep in mind that the meaning of dreaming of yourself dying doesn't necessarily equate to anything morbid. “Dreams about dying can be really intense, but they are typically symbolic and not to be feared,” McRae says. “They’re often showing us something we’re unconsciously or consciously really invested in.”
Here are a few common reasons you might have dreamed about your own death.