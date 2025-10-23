Are you an exclusive member of group 7? If you’ve heard about it on TikTok or have seen it mentioned in the comments section, congrats! You might just be in the club. But what is the club? In true TikTok fashion, nobody really knows.

Here’s the backstory: On Oct. 16, singer Sophia James posted seven videos as a little “science experiment” to see which one would go viral or get the most reach. “If you’re watching this video, you are in group seven,” she said in the seventh video of the bunch, which now has over 50 million views. “I don’t know what that says about you, but you’re in group seven! Welcome.”

The top reply in the comments section, which has over 250,000 likes, was someone joking about taking attendance for group 7. The next comment said, “I didn’t choose group 7. Group 7 chose me.” Another wrote, “Group 7 is full of baddies that always win. Just saying.” Someone else joked, “I have immediate beef with groups 1 - 6.”

Since going viral, the group 7 jokes have caught on and can now be spotted across the app. TikTokers are coming up with inside jokes for group 7, musing about the shared characteristics of group 7, and identifying each other as fellow members of group 7. Here’s what to know about this slightly nonsensical trend.

Are You In Group 7?

If James’ seventh video came up on your FYP — or your entire social media feed is overwhelmed with group 7 jokes and commentary — that’s your sign that you’re in “group 7.” It just means that these videos are reaching you, likely because your interests and scrolling habits are aligned with your algorithm.

It’s why a fun group mentality has formed around group 7. On Oct. 21, creator @justcallmekimbo even did a deep dive into the characteristics of group 7 and tried to find the common denominator that brought everyone together.

Her theory? If you’re in group 7, you’re likely creative, open-minded, self-aware, and a lover of cozy hobbies, among other traits. If that describes you or what you seek out on social media, chances are you’ll see “group 7” content soon if you haven’t already. Group 7 members also have “immaculate vibes,” she says, meaning there’s no room for negativity or meanness. Members are also chronically online in a way that allows them to understand these sort of viral moments.

The trend has spawned memes and jokes, as well as a sense of camaraderie amongst fellow group 7 members. When @urbannaturalwellness posted that she’s in group 7, complete strangers commented things like, “Group 7, let’s go!” and “Hi group 7 bestie!!!”

In another viral clip, @ellyzkei further explained the phenomenon, saying it’s created a fun “us versus them” mentality where you get to joke that you’re in group 7 and others aren’t. “Now everyone on TikTok is like, ‘Yea! We’re group seven,’” she said. “It really creates this sense of community because yea, we’re here, we’re having a good time.”

Group 7 As A Marketing Strategy

It’s fascinating how quickly this trend went viral, especially since it’s essentially a brilliant marketing strategy for James, a singer who set one of her songs, called “So Unfair,” as the background sound of the original group 7 video.

In an interview with The New York Times, James explained that she has had to “bully” the TikTok algorithm to stand out on the app, meaning she feels she has to post a lot for her content to gain traction. The group 7 idea was something she came up with, but almost didn’t share.

As soon as she did, she woke up the next morning to see that the phrase “group 7” had gone viral. “It became this hilarious, unexpected internet moment,” she told the outlet. To lean into the joke even more, James will be hosting a meet-up in London on Oct. 24, per her website.

Even though group 7 is just a joke gone viral, it’s fun to see how everyone’s reacting to it. Keep an eye out for little “group 7” shoutouts throughout the app.