TikTok’s “Fall Curriculum” Trend Gives You More Time To Play

Imagine you were to go back to school this fall, but instead of taking a typical class like Accounting 101 or Psychology, you signed up for journaling, knitting, or yoga. That’s the idea behind TikTok’s “fall curriculum” trend, which is all about creating your ideal school schedule — and then enjoying it all season long.

On the app, people are sharing their fall curricula, and each one is so cozy and inspiring. For her fall semester, creator @nvy.jpeg decided to study feng shui, read through her TBR list, and practice painting every evening. Just like a real college student, she’s even taking notes in the margins of her books and giving herself homework.

Creator @arabellatouchstone is also diving into a fall curriculum, which she sees as a “mix of a fall bucket list” and “things she’s been meaning to practice or learn.” Hers includes things like figuring out how to French braid her hair, knitting a sweater, and completing a puzzle. While this curriculum leans more “grandma hobby” and less toward academics, it still has just as many benefits.

“It’s a great way for me to get off my phone this fall and use my brain, but not in a way that’s stressful or overwhelming,” she said in the viral clip. Do you miss being a student? Do you need an excuse to buy a new notebook and pens? Here’s what to know about this trend, plus how to create your ideal curriculum.

TikTok’s “Fall Curriculum” Trend

What have you always wanted to learn? What skills do you need to improve? By creating a “fall curriculum,” you can make sure to dabble in it all this season. It feels like the perfect way to embrace the most studious time of year, especially if you take your notes and journals to a cafe and read and learn while sipping a latte. Very dark academia.

This trend is fun and cozy, but it’s also helpful. According to Dr. Molly Currets, a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Southern California, it can be tricky to find the motivation to take on side projects, and when you get busy, it’s often the cozy habits and creative hobbies that are the first to go.

“It’s why giving yourself some structure through a ‘curriculum’ can make all the difference,” she tells Bustle. “It helps you carve out intentional time for growth, rather than leaving it up to chance, and it allows you to focus on a goal or area of interest without becoming overwhelmed.”

This trend is the perfect way to add a little structure to a craft or project you keep forgetting about, as well as a way to read more books and deep-dive into your interests. It’s also a fun way to embrace learning as an adult. As Currets says, you teach yourself the things you wish you knew, like guitar, Spanish, or ancient history, while also filling in gaps in your education.

A lot of participants also talk about the joy of getting off their phone and doing something besides scrolling, like @charlisymone, who said she wants to read three books this fall, learn and practice using one new word a week, and take a regular yoga class. While there’s nothing wrong with the occasional scroll, this curriculum sounds so much more fun.

How To Set Up Your Fall Curriculum

According to creator @staywithsav, the real spirit of the “fall curriculum” trend is about exploring your curiosities and having fun learning again, without pressuring yourself or panicking. So think about what you’d enjoy doing for the next three months. Do you want to read more? Pick up a hobby? Hone a skill? Or just have fun researching?

To really lean into the “college course” energy of it all, you can pick a “major” or main subject to study, a couple of “minors” or smaller things you’d like to learn, or choose an area of focus. Sav mentioned interior design, which she’ll study by reading books by people like Kelly Wearstler and Corey Damen Jenkins. She also assigned herself a “mini course” on American Girl dolls and how they impacted the millennial generation.

Of course, these “courses” are simply interests she’s learning about on her own. While you can always take actual online courses, all you really need to do is watch YouTube tutorials and TikTok clips for free, read books from the library, or deep-dive into articles online. To feel extra studious, make sure you take thorough notes.

If you want some structure, jotting down your course schedule in the form of a to-do can help, especially if you break it down into categories like Learning, Health, Fun, etc. Creator @yourherosquest even added a section for things she wants to experience this fall, which included going to more coffee shops and festivals. Your curriculum is whatever you make it!

Not sure where to start? Think about what piques your curiosity and go from there, Currets says. If it sounds interesting, fun, or helpful to know, put it on your list. From there, write out your curriculum, gather the necessary books and tools, and dive in.

While it’s OK to add 10 novels, three areas of focus, and two minors to your list, remember to be realistic, too. “Maybe you only read one book throughout the season or incorporate one or two daily practices,” she adds. “Don’t overload your curriculum in a way that it becomes more overwhelming than supportive.”

What’s most important is that you have fun and enjoy being cozy and studious this season. “There’s definitely something nostalgic about leaning into a ‘back to school’ mindset in the fall,” Currets says. “It taps into that sense of new beginnings and curiosity that many of us miss.”

Source:

Dr. Molly Currets, clinical psychologist, professor at the University of Southern California