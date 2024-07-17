You might think you’re chronically online if you’re constantly scrolling social media, commenting, and liking posts, but it doesn’t mean you’re genuinely “chronically online” in the true sense of the phrase. This title is reserved for a select few zodiac signs who truly live life on the internet.

When you’re chronically online, it means you spend a lot of time on social media, but it also means viral trends and topics of conversation become a part of your personality. You always know what’s trending on TikTok, you’re up-to-date on all the latest memes — and you also take these things with you into everyday life.

If you ever tell a friend they’re in their “single era” or jokingly say “show me to me Rachel,” it could be one of the earliest signs of brain rot. That said, this way of life can also makes you the funniest person in any room and one of the most informed.

Social media is a great way to stay up-to-date on fashion, and wellness tips, and it helps you learn about other people’s POVs. There’s also no denying the TikTok comment section is one of the funniest places on the internet, and it can truly shape your sense of humor.

That said, the three zodiac signs listed below tend to be the most chronically online and may benefit from occasionally stepping away from their phone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s easy for Taurus to forget there’s a whole world going on outside their phone. This earth sign is happy to hunker down at home and spend hours living vicariously through the posts on their FYP.

They love to see European summer videos, shopping hauls, and design ideas. They’re also big fans of lifestyle influencers who they’ll follow for morning routine tips and pre-bed sleep tricks, but they become chronically online when it comes to aesthetics.

Once a Taurus latches onto a look they quickly make it their entire personality. This Venus-ruled sign appreciates good style, but they often go overboard with the lingo. A sweater isn’t just a sweater, it’s a coastal granddaughter knit. And their decor isn’t just moody or cozy, it’s “whimsigoth.”

No one knows what they’re talking about when they say they’re shopping for a “quiet luxury” top, but they don’t care. Tauruses want to look like Sofia Richie Grainge, and they aren’t afraid to say it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Gemini who isn’t constantly repeating the latest trending sounds from TikTok. When they aren’t trying the “Espresso” riff challenge, they’ll walk around using the latest words and phrases they picked up from the comments section.

Without even realizing it, they’ll say things like “This ate, I fear” or “Hope this helps!” — and their offline friends often think they come up with these jokes all on their own. Geminis also pick up social media mannerisms, too, like the Gen Z shake or certain hand gestures that are common amongst influencers.

As an air sign ruled by chatty Mercury, it’s pretty easy for a Gemini to be chronically online because they live for the excitement, conversation, and ever-changing trends. While most are aware they spend too much time on the internet, others have to catch themselves before getting caught up in a debate or taking things a little too seriously.

The moment someone tells them to “touch grass,” that’s their cue to put down their phone for the evening.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarians require lots of phone time to be happy. As an air sign ruled by tech-focused Uranus, they enjoy deep diving into the furthest reaches of the internet and they’ll happily spend hours scrolling and curating their FYP.

An Aquarius lives for the constant onslaught of information that social media brings, and they love assessing all the quirks, memes, viral sounds, and comment section banter. For example, this astute sign noticed that many influencers put on lip gloss at the start of their videos, and they immediately wanted to know why.

Aquarius also has a strong sense of justice, which is why they’ll go to bat for total strangers by stitching videos and debating with people in the comments. As the social warrior of the zodiac, it’s easy for them to get sucked into an argument.

If they find themselves awake at 3 a.m., that’s a good sign they need to half their screen time and go outside.