There are so many different ways to build intimacy with our partners. From new sex positions to kissing for six seconds at a time, most people are open to trying pretty much anything to keep the magic alive. But when was the last time you thought about building intimacy with yourself, if ever? According to TikTok, self-intimacy can be used to not only build a healthy relationship with oneself, but it can also be a game-changer in helping you manifest. Here’s how it works.

If your manifestation practices aren’t yielding any results, it could mean you’re not in alignment. And if you’ve explored the depths of #SpiritualTikTok, you know there are plenty of ways to align yourself spiritually, like meditating and paying attention to your emotions. But according to Erotic Embodiment Coach Malia Moore (aka @officialhouseofhealing), self-love is also key when it comes to alignment, which means self-intimacy is just as important for making your manifestations a reality as the pillow method or any other technique you may use.

“We tend to crave true levels of intimacy with others without first providing it to ourselves,” explains the creator in a January 18 TikTok. “It’s more than just ‘putting yourself first.’ It’s about pouring into yourself in ways that bring you into alignment for the level of intimacy and connections that you desire.”

TikTok user and Reparenting Medium Sophia Rouze (aka @pinacoladayoga) also creates content advocating for self-intimacy. Rouze tells Bustle that she first turned to the practice in 2015 after recovering from surgery in an attempt to rebuild a relationship with her body. “I began by dancing in my room to music that spoke to my soul, practicing yoga, and massaging oils all over my body,” says the creator. Then, during the pandemic, the medium began using self-intimacy as a way to heal a range of emotional wounds including increasing her self-worth, ending “generational abandonment trauma and co-dependency cycles,” releasing herself of fears that were keeping her “small,” and more.

As for how the benefits of self-intimacy can help when manifesting, Rouze has some insight into that, too. “When we show our bodies love and care, our lives will improve,” says the medium. She explains that the Emotional Guidance Scale, a list of commonly felt emotions established by Abraham-Hicks, is what helps bring manifestations to fruition. But in order to receive your blessings, you have to be an energetic match.

“Love, especially self-love, is high on the Emotional Guidance Scale. Any self-love practice, but especially self-intimacy, allows you to be an emotional and energetic match for your manifestations,” says Rouze.

Achieving self-intimacy is easier said than done, but luckily Rouze has plenty of tips on how to create it within yourself. Some of the self-intimacy practices the creator swears by include:

Hugging yourself

Learning to touch with love

Meditation

Daily body scans

Dancing

Kundalini yoga

Naked mirror work

Masturbation

Wearing clothing that makes you feel sexy

Pampering your skin

Massages

Self-intimacy doesn’t have to look the same for everyone, though. Just as long as you’re creating a safe space for yourself, as Moore would say, and are learning to enjoy your own company, you’re well on your way to creating lifelong self-intimacy bonds with the person that matters most in your life — you.