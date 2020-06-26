You may have spent the last few months meeting new people through every dating app on your phone, but as more and more states begin reopening, Tinder will no longer be your only option for meeting cute strangers. Whether you want to stick to the apps for now or you feel like you're ready to get out there in the world, your zodiac sign can reveal where you'll meet your first post-quarantine date.

If you're feeling the sudden urge to click with someone new, astrologer Adama Sesay tells Bustle that Venus is now direct in the sociable sign of Gemini. After being in quarantine for the past few months, this energy may push you to put yourself out there and explore some options. Keep in mind that Mercury retrograde is in Cancer until July 12, so Sesay suggests keeping things light until it goes direct. If you're slowly trying to get back into dating post-quarantine, the timing might be perfect.

Even as bars, restaurants, and stores in your state start to reopen, when you choose to leave quarantine is totally up to you. While some people would still rather go on a couple of virtual dates before deciding to meet up in person, others might be ready for a socially distant picnic. Whenever you feel comfortable enough to leave the house, here's where you'll meet your first post-quarantine date, based on your zodiac sign.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Chances are you've been dying to get out of quarantine and back into the world after one week. "This cardinal Fire signs that need action," Sesay says. You weren't made to sit around the house all day. Since you're known for being very active and loving the outdoors, you may meet your first post-quarantine date on a hiking or running trail. According to Sesay, your first date could even be an active day outdoors packed with sandwiches and green juice to share.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is all about indulgence and comfort. You're a total homebody, and you really don't mind staying in quarantine for a little while longer. But now that dining al-fresco is open in some locations, Sesay says a stop at your favorite local restaurant may be just the thing that'll get you out of the house. You may even meet someone while you're enjoying a nice meal or picking up food from your go-to restaurant.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini is another sign that will want to leave quarantine as soon as possible. After all, you are the social butterfly among the zodiac, and you love striking up a conversation with random people you meet when you're out and about. If you're eager to find someone to have a stimulating conversation with, Sesay says you may meet them while waiting in line at the coffee shop. Since good conversation is the key to your heart, you could even meet your next SO on a dating app.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) According to Sesay, Cancers are experiencing major transits right now, especially with Mercury retrograde moving through your sign. Because of this, you may be feeling slightly more sensitive and off-balance than usual until mid-July. You love staying in the comfort of your home, so you're likely to meet your first post-quarantine date online. It could be on a dating app or a virtual Zoom party thrown by one of your close friends.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Post-quarantine, Sesay says you'll likely be on the lookout for fun and entertainment, even you aren't creating it yourself. You'll just be excited to get out there and be around people again. Your friendly and vibrant personality tends to attract admirers wherever you go. You may meet your post-quarantine date at a bar or at a gathering with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) You definitely won't be the first sign to leave quarantine, but you will if you feel like it's necessary or will benefit your life in some way. According to Sesay, you tend to value your health and sense of wellness. If your favorite yoga studio or workout class is finally up and running, you may meet your first post-quarantine date.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and relationships, so you have no problem attracting potential dates both online and in person. In fact, your biggest problem is knowing when to say no to someone. You're all about beauty and art and may have spent some time in quarantine taking virtual art tours. According to Sesay, you may meet someone while you're walking around your local museum or botanical garden.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpios are naturally private and generally like to stay low-key. While you don't mind dating apps, you prefer meeting people in person so you can get a feel for the physical chemistry between you two. According to Sesay, a dimly-lit bar is the perfect place for you to meet your post-quarantine date.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Traveling and adventure is second nature to this sign. While you may not be spending the summer seeing everything the world has to offer, Sesay says there are still ways to discover new cultures right where you are. You may meet someone while you're trying a local restaurant with an international menu, or while you're exploring a new part of town.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) It's no secret that your sign loves to work, and you likely spent the majority of your time in quarantine finding ways to accomplish your goals. However, everyone needs a break at some point. According to Sesay, stepping away from your laptop and taking a walk in the park can help you clear your head. It may even lead you to meet someone you find interesting. If you pick up a new hobby post-quarantine, you may also meet someone that way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) As an Aquarius, Sesay says you have the deep need to embrace your individuality and be unique. You don't typically set out to look for romantic partners. You tend to do you and meet people that fascinate you wherever you go. You're the ultimate humanitarian of the zodiac, so there's a good chance that you may meet someone while you're at a protest. You'll be able to connect with someone who shares your values and ideas.