Ah, the pickup line. Tried, tested, but rarely true — it's generally common knowledge that the harder one tries to be smooth on a text or a dating app, the harder one falls. Sure, there are people out there who have a knack for it. However, more often than not, the pickup line that's intended to get someone to notice and interact can feel at best forced and at worst just plain creepy.

If you've written some doozies in your day, you may want to step back and re-evaluate. After all, there are plenty of resources out there that show you exactly how to craft the perfect opening statement. For the most part, the rules are actually quite simple: Stay honest, be yourself, and probably comment on something you saw on one of their photos or in their profile. No need to try to be clever, and definitely don't try to make it weird. Remember, this person has no idea who you are, no indication of your sense of humor, and absolutely no reason to respond if they're anything less than impressed.

In this episode of Digital Love, Bustle's video series about dating in the digital age, millennials discuss the absolute worst pickup lines they've ever heard. They really run the gamut from gross to awkward to downright block-worthy. Check out their stories above, and let it be a reminder that in the dating game, it's definitely possible to mess things up before they even begin.

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Producer: Lauren TegtmeyerDirector of Photography: Marshall Stief Camera Operator: Sam Cowan

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Editor: Fia Ramo

Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA