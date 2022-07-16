You'd Never Guess These Home Upgrades Were Less Than $35

Sometimes, home sweet home just needs a little sprucing up — but with a busy schedule, when are you ever going to find time to redecorate your house? That would be a totally valid excuse if you weren’t reading this article right now, because I’ve made it beyond simple for you to update your space with these 40 things.

So, whether you have your eye on a waterfall shower head that rinses out shampoo like a champ, closet storage containers to eliminate clutter, or custom lighting solutions for under a cabinet, there’s something here for everyone. No one would ever guess these home upgrades cost you less than $35 — or were delivered to your doorstep at the speed of light thanks to Amazon.

1 This Best-Selling Rainfall Shower Head For A Luxurious Morning Routine SparkPod High Pressure Rain Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon A spa-like shower experience is 100% underrated. That’s why I found this SparkPod high-pressure rainfall shower head that’ll leave you feeling clean and relaxed. Boasting a seriously impressive 4.7-star average and 28,000 five-star ratings, this baby only costs $30 and there’s just a short five-minute installation required. (No tools needed either, I might add.) “The water flow feels like a spa massage when getting the shampoo out of your hair. Very powerful... gets the soap off quickly,” one fan confirmed. Available colors: 7

2 Cereal Containers That’ll Make Your Pantry Look Like Pinterest Chef's Path Cereal Containers Storage Set (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Chef's Path cereal containers keep pantry staples fresh AF while making it easy to keep shelves looking tidy thanks to their uniform size and shape. With side-locking lids and silicone sealants to keep moisture at bay, these dispensers are the real deal and can house nuts, flour, or any dry goods you wish. They’re clear so you can see what you have at a glance, with chalkboard sticker labels to distinguish lookalike items like salt and sugar. Available sizes: 3

3 This Rustic-Chic Bamboo Rack To Organize Your Entry BAMEOS Wall Mounted Coat Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Is your entry feeling a bit cluttered? Fix that STAT with BAMBEOS’s wall-mounted coat rack made from eco-friendly bamboo with durable metal — all for under $20. You can use the compact yet sturdy four-hook rack to hold your coats, hats, bags, and dog leashes by the back door, bedroom or closet — or, alternatively, use it as a pots and pans rack in the kitchen. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see that this “great overall basic coatrack” is “nice quality and easy to install” with the included mounting hardware. Available colors: 6

4 A Fully-Loaded Knife Set With Extras Galore Farberware Knife Block Set (22 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ideal for new chefs or first-time renters, this Farberware knife block set will more than suffice: Not only do you get razor-sharp stainless steel knives, but you get all the meal prep essentials along with them — including spatulas, kitchen shears, and measuring spoons. You have to hand-wash these to keep them in good shape, but it’s a small price to pay really. “Great for beginning cooks or daily use. Not quite a professional chef set but way better than using cheap knives,” one shopper stated. With more than 20,000 ratings, the set has 4.4 stars. Available colors: 3

5 A Substantial Sink Caddy That Corrals The Scrub Brushes ODesign Kitchen Sink Caddy Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in black and silver options that won’t rust, ODesign’s sink caddy is a must-have addition to any tidy kitchen. There’s a roomy rail that provides hanging and drying space for your dish towel, along with a removable drain pan that can be cleaned easily. One shopper wrote that “every kitchen sink area would be improved by this terrific ‘caddy’" while another declared “this caddy is rad,” noting the “tray underneath” that “catches all the drips from your sponges and rags” and is, crucially, “easy to clean.” Available sizes: Middle — Large

6 An Organizer That Expands To Fit Any Drawer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made with a water-resistant bamboo that looks warm and natural, Dyamic Gear’s utensil organizer is an uber-tray for your kitchen drawers. It comes in three different sizes that can easily store all your silverware, kitchen gadgets, and the like. “The drawer organizer is perfect for organizing spatulas, cooking spoons, etc, that tend to get jumbled up in a drawer without an organizer,” one customer commented, adding that “the quality is good” and the “corners are joined well with “no stray glue seeping out from the edges.” Available sizes: 3-5 Slots — 7-9 Slots

7 A Utensil Caddy With Hidden Dividers FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon FineDine’s stainless steel utensil holder is large and in charge on any kitchen counter. Complete with three dividers for organization and a rotating grippy base, this $20 caddy will save you some drawer space without having a disheveled countertop. Not feeling the silver? There are six other colorways, including mint, red, and white to match your kitchen. One shopper went so far as to call it the “best cooking utensil holder ever!” Available colors: 7

8 Remote-Controlled LEDs For Custom Lighting Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Brilliant Evolution’s wireless LED lights can be used to create decorative lighting solutions or brighten up dark closets. Apply them under your staircase, kitchen cabinets, or even the car trunk — you can mount them with adhesive or screws, so they’ll go almost anywhere. Each kit comes with a remote control that works from up to 15 feet away, featuring an auto-off timer and a dimmer for mood lighting. “These lights literally took me only three minutes to install and they look amazing under my cabinets. They make my kitchen look so fancy,” one shopper gushed.

9 A Fabric Trunk That Creates Under-Bed Storage ZOBER Flexible Zippered Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Do you ever wonder how some people seem to keep their bedrooms totally free of clutter? Well, they definitely have under-bed storage like this zippered fabric tote, for starters. Featuring a tear-proof reinforced handle and clear plastic covers that allow you to see what’s inside without unzipping, this two-pack of soft cloth trunks is ideal for storing out-of-season clothing, bedding, and linens. “Absolutely five stars!! I ordered these because I live in a tiny apartment and needed to put away my extra bedding set under our bed,” one shopper commented, adding for context that “just one of these bags can easily fit like 3-4 thick comforters/quilts.” Available colors: 3

10 These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids FineDine Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re keen on food storage, baking, meal prep — or all of the above — these FineDine stainless steel mixing bowls are a great find. You get five nesting sizes for $25 (that’s literally just $5 per bowl) that minimize mess and food waste thanks to the airtight lids. Plus, they’re both dent- and rust-resistant, so you’ll have them for years to come. “Love these bowls so so so much! They’re super easy to clean, and they’re really light weight (important for me because I struggle when washing dishes that are heavy as I have nutrient deficiencies.)” One shopper explained.

11 A Best-Selling Tiered Organizer For Under The Sink madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your apartment doesn’t have a medicine cabinet or you just require more space for your products, then this madesmart two-tier organizer is for you! This must-have features two removable storage baskets with adjustable dividers for easy organization. “’I’m amazed at how much they hold! They stay put and don’t slide around and the drawers slide easily,” one shopper explained. There’s also dry erase labels to customize all your own.

12 This Cute, Compact Trash Can For Your Bathroom Or Home Office mDesign Step Pedal Trash Can Amazon $28 See On Amazon Capable of holding five liters this tiny trash can by mDesign slips right under a cabinet, into a corner of the bathroom, or under your desk in an office setting. The compact rectangular design is highly-portable so you can move it around the house easily, if needed. Plus, it has a hands-free step and a removable liner bucket for fast disposal. Another use? For your pets, of course. “I use this to collect dog poop from my lawn. It sits [outside] against the side of my house. It keeps the smell contained & I am thankful for that,” one shopper advised. Available colors: 14

13 Corner Grips That Stop Your Rug From Curling Up NeverCurl V Shape Rug Gripper (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Are your rugs never where they’re intended to be, or curl up without your permission? Look no further than NeverCurl’s V-shaped rug grippers for assistance. Their adhesive sticks to the underside of the rug’s corners, with a rubber layer that keeps it put on your floor and prevents scratches. “For a year, we still kept tripping over one or more corners and were ready to get rid of the rug. These things were installed and all of that immediately stopped,” one customer reported.

14 This Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That’s Rental-Friendly NuWallpaper Mirei Peel & Stick Wallpaper Amazon $23 See On Amazon How pretty is this NuWallpaper? The peel-and-stick design leaves no sticky residue behind, so you can keep your security deposit if you rent, and comes in a roll that covers roughly 30 square feet. The romantic floral pattern is stunning but not super-flashy, which blends with most neutral paint so you can be sure of a match wherever you live. “The quality of this paper is amazing and it's much more beautiful in person than online. It a nice tone of gray, blue and gold,” one shopper noted.

15 An Adhesive Towel Rack Set That Looks Sophisticated Taozun Bathroom Hardware Kit Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a stainless steel towel holder and two hooks, this Taozun bathroom hardware kit has got you covered. The best part about this? There’s no drilling required: All you have to do is peel off the adhesive pad’s protective, stick it to the wall, press for a few seconds, then wait for 24 hours — and you’re done. “Looks great, installs easy and very sturdy. The 3M adhesive tape is very strong...make sure your hooks are actually where you want them because once it touches the wall they are there to stay,” a reviewer wrote. Choose between black and silver. Available colors: 2

16 A Wireless Doorbell Kit With More Than 50 Ringtones SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on this budget-friendly wireless doorbell. The kit includes a cordless doorbell transmitter, plug-in smart receiver, double-sided mounting tape, wall anchors, screws, and a battery — which is everything you need to get up and running. Another bonus: It’s equipped with a high-tech memory chip that holds 52 chimes and ringtones. “These have unquestionably been the best wireless doorbells we've ever owned. We went through no less than four different brands of wireless doorbells before we found these,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: 4

17 A Vertical Pan Organizer For Under Your Cabinets STORLUX Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This kitchen cupboard organizer fits a whopping eight pots and pans to maximize space. It’s vertically adjustable and covered in rubber for no slippage in sight. “Versatile, easy to assemble, and are sturdy enough to handle my cast iron skillets...Five stars easily!” one shopper raved. If you’re a bona fide chef, then you can purchase two of these for $30 each — which isn’t bad at all for the amount of utility you’ll receive. Available colors: 2

18 Some Wrinkle-Free Pillow Cases That Always Look Fresh HC COLLECTION Pillow Cases (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon On the lookout for pillowcases that won’t look disheveled the second you take them out of the dryer? These HC Collection microfiber pillowcases fit the bill to a tee. Available in a dozen colorways options and two sizes, you can either match this set to your current bedding or add a pop of color. “I was absolutely shook at the amazing quality of these pillowcases! I expected them to be small and sorta rough because of the price point but, ohmygoodness- they are my all time favorite pillowcases.” one shopper enthused. Available sizes: Standard — King

19 Some Stylishly Sturdy Cotton Rope Baskets For Linens Or Books CHICVITA Square Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $17 See On Amazon CHICVITA’s cotton rope basket is so cute for storage in plain sight. The two-toned pattern comes in five color combinations to coincide with your space — but might I suggest buying a couple for various spots throughout the house? It’s only $17 and hides clutter like magazines, hand towels, or children’s toys. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves left and right, including “this basket is perfect and durable” and the suggestion that it was “a beautiful place to store my hand weights.” Available sizes: 1 — 3

20 A Faux Leather Desk Mat To Protect From Inevitable Spills & Scratches Dwelling With Pride Desk Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a boss-level touch to your WFH office with this Dwelling With Pride desk mat. That sumptuous polyurethane leather looks like the real thing, and it doesn’t budge when you write, type, or grab a drink. “My husband and I have used this for over 2 years and it still looks and feels exactly as it were when we first bought it. No threading along the edges. No visible signs of wear and tear. If you are looking for a good quality and durable office desk mat, then this is certainly a good buy and will serve you for years,” one shopper remarked. Available colors: 3

21 Some Outdoor Wall Sconces To Elevate Your Back Porch ARPENTER Outdoor Wall Light Fixtures (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Don’t neglect making the outside of your house as stylish as the inside. ARPENTER’s outdoor wall light fixtures will make grilling, backyard parties, and even a nighttime glass of wine that much fancier. You’ll receive two powder-coated steel sconces along with all the mounting hardware for quick and stress-free installation. “These fixtures are very nice and really easy to install even if you don’t know much about electrical. They changed the whole look of my home,” one reviewer praised.

22 An Acacia Cutting Board To Whip Out For Charcuterie & Wine Nights Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board Amazon $16 See On Amazon Is there anything better than a cheese board? Not much, in my humble opinion. Villa Acacia’s wooden cutting board will present your charcuterie to its full potential. It’s also a perfectly serviceable cutting board in the interim, and can be hung decoratively on a hook when not in use. “This is a beautiful cutting board! The wood tones are pretty and smooth to touch. It's a perfect size for entertaining,” one shopper wrote.

23 Modern Glass Mugs For Craft Lattes At Home Bormioli Rocco Glass Coffee Mug Set (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Going to the local artisanal coffee shop is loads of fun but totally expensive. Luckily, Bormioli’s glass mug set gives you the same fancy look without leaving the comforts of your kitchen, and the tempered lead-free glass is safe for use with both hot and cold drinks. Crafted in Spain by top-tier glassmakers, these mugs are dishwasher safe on the top rack, and have a cool touch handle so you don’t burn yourself. “These mugs remind me of the coffee served in European countries. Using them is like a ‘take me away’ moment in time,” one fan reminisced.

24 These Textured Throw Pillow Covers For A Pop Of Color PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a little color or a lot of it to your living space — these PAULEON throw pillow covers are where it’s at. Fabricated from a high-quality polyester jacquard fabric with a zig-zag weave and discreet zippered closure, these will add pizazz to any room and are as soft as can be. “Wanted something soft for our couch pillows and these are perfect! You'll want to snuggle up and take a nap if you lay on them too long,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: 20x20” — 22x22”

25 This Deep-Dish Acrylic Turntable With Removable Dividers Greenco Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Greenco lazy Susan turntable is truly multi-purpose for food, beauty products, cleaning supplies — the list goes on and on. Made from durable acrylic with stainless steel ball bearings underneath, this thing measures 12 inches and rotates a full 360 degrees: You’ll always be able to find what you’re looking for. What else is key are those high sides (things won’t fall off!) and removable dividers. “Completely filled with heavy bottles, the turntable would still glide effortlessly when I spun it. Nothing flimsy about this,” one shopper was pleased to confirm.

26 A Floating Corner Shelf Even The Pros Will Love KES Bathroom Corner Glass Shelf Amazon $24 See On Amazon KES’s corner glass shelf can be used for soaps, toothbrushes — or even installed in the shower. (I am a huge fan of putting my daily essentials on it to simplify getting ready.) Assembled with thick glass that’s durable and long-lasting, the brackets are constructed from premium rust-proof stainless steel that won’t deteriorate in humid settings. “These looks so expensive and classic in against my rustic stone tile! My contractor liked them so much he asked where I got them so he could purchase some,” one customer raved. Available colors: 4

27 These Velvet Hangers Won’t Have Your Clothing Slipping Onto The Floor Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon How annoying is it when you find clothes that have slipped off their hangers and onto the floor? That’s precisely why I think everyone needs some velvet hangers that gently grip delicate fabrics. These have a 4.8-star average and over 42,000 five-star ratings, with 360-degree chrome swivel hooks and notched shoulders that will hang your clothing like no other. “I think I need an intervention, lol. I ordered 100 of these hangers and was so impressed I ordered 100 more,” one customer confessed. You can start with a pack of 30 for just $26. Available sizes: 20 — 100 pack

28 The Waffle Shower Curtain That’s Luxe AF On A Budget Barossa Design Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain Amazon $16 See On Amazon Barossa Design’s waffle-weave shower curtain will transform your bathroom into a hotel. It has a crisp yet substantial cotton-like feel, but in reality it’s a heavyweight water-resistant polyester dries quickly and is machine washable. The metal eyelets are rust-resistant, too, to withstand heavy steam. “I didn't want to spend a lot of $$ on a curtain that I was going to eventually leave behind, but I also didn't want something that looked cheap. This shower curtain is phenomenal,” one customer commented in the reviews. Available sizes: 36W- 72L (Stall) — 180W-84L

29 Tiered Countertop Storage For Your Most-Used Essentials EKNITEY Countertop Storage Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon EKNITEY’s countertop storage rack gets the job done no matter where you put it. Lightweight, durable, and steady, the two-tiered steel mesh tower will add an industrial look to any countertop and has a wide base that resists toppling over. “I love this shelf!! It’s the second one I’ve purchased,” a shopper confessed. “I use one for bathroom countertop stuff, and the other to keep the fidget toys organized...It’s SO easy to put together (no screws or tools!) and it’s very sturdy,” they remarked.

30 Dreamy Sheer Curtains To Filter The Light MIULEE Window Curtains (2-Panels) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with some sheer white curtains — and this version by MIULEE proves that elegance doesn’t need to cost top dollar. Each $11 set includes two panels crafted with flowy polyester that’ll freshen up any room. “These sheers give just the right level of privacy and light filtering to soften the mood in a room,” one shopper explained. There are also bolder hues if you want to make more of a statement to match your decor. Available sizes: 45 — 108 inches

31 This Swanky Faux Marble Bathroom Countertop Set zccz Bathroom Accessory Sets (4 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any more elegant than marble — but the price tag is scary to even think about. What I love about this zccz bathroom accessory set is that it lends a luxe appearance for those of us who have to watch our bank accounts. The resin is a lot lighter, for starters, and it will never break or crack. You’ll receive a lotion dispenser (with a soap pump), tumbler, toothbrush holder and a little tray to go underneath for trinkets. "We have a marble countertop in our bathroom and this set still looks good on it! It’s simple but looks more high-end,” one shopper confirmed, adding that “the tray is a nice addition and we put an essential oil reed diffuser on it to complete our spa-like bathroom feel.” Available colors: 2

32 Color-Changing Smart Bulbs That Set The Mood Sengled Smart Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Engineered to display 16 million colors and tunable white, Sengled’s smart bulbs will be a rad addition to your apartment or house. Not only can you set the mood for any occasion, but you can also control the bulbs via voice commands. There’s also a setting in the app for sunrise and sunset, which dims the lights for a natural transition at dusk, and you can create schedules so your house looks occupied when you’re away. It syncs easily with any device. Here’s how it works, straight from one customer: “Just download the Sengled Home app (which allows you to connect the lights to your WiFi). Then from there you'll be able to add them to Google Home, SmartThings, etc. even if you uninstall the app.” Available colors: 2

33 The Coziest Fleece Blanket You’ll Ever Wrap Up In Bare Home Microplush Fleece Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Honestly, this Bare Home fleece blanket is a year-round essential. Hear me out: It’s cozy in cold weather but is also a winner when you’re blasting the AC in the summer. (Like, for instance, when you’re freezing after coming in wet from the pool or beach.) Please note though that this blanket’s two-sided pile is both thicker and warmer than traditional fleece or cotton — and will withstand years of love without deteriorating. “Let me tell you, this blanket has gone EVERYWHERE with us for SIX YEARS. Camping trips, ski trips, every school run, every errand...literally everywhere,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL — King

34 A Petite Geometric Wall Mirror Both Functional & Decorative Dahey Gold Hexagon Wall Mirror Amazon $21 See On Amazon Does your gallery wall have a gap? Dehey’s gold hexagon wall mirror is just what to put there. The geometrical design adds visual interest but is still pretty minimalistic if that’s your personal taste. (Plus, you know you can imagine taking a cute little selfie in this.) One shopper wrote it was “lightweight enough to hang on my cubicle wall with pushpins” while another confirmed that it “doesn’t look cheap.” Available sizes: Small — Medium

35 This Olive Oil Dispenser That Makes Decanting A Cinch Zeppoli Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s nothing like having good olive oil and balsamic vinegar on-hand. However, it does get a little messy and sticky at times on both the bottle and the cabinet. A solution: Zeppoli’s dispenser bottle set is here to save the day with an easy pour and four spout seals for zero spillage. A neat feature? It has a long spout for slower drizzles and a short spout for a quicker pour. “The bottles are leak-proof, so nothing leaks out from other areas besides the pouring spout,” one customer confirmed. Available sizes: 5 —17 ounces

36 The Foldable Storage Cubes That Hide All Your Closet Clutter Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re the type to cram stuff in the closet and ignore it, I se. Out of sight, out of mind, as I always say. That being said, decluttering spaces for things that spark joy is also important — as is organization for a clear headspace, if nothing else. Greenco’s foldable storage cubes are just the thing to buy, so you never have to rummage through piles of stuff again. Stick these in your closets — and that’s that. Available colors: 10

37 A Pen That Transforms Dirty Tile Grout In A Flash Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tired of scrubbing your kitchen or bathroom tiles clean and still having the grout look a little dingy by comparison? Add Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd’s grout pen to your Amazon cart — now. The non-toxic and water-based colorant covers up to 150 feet of 2-millimeter grout, which is impressive for a $9 marker. “This was a quick and easy solution...It made the tiles look almost new,” one customer remarked. Available sizes: Narrow tip — wide tip

38 This Plush Colorblock Bath Mat Your Feet Will Love Color&Geometry Bath Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon What if I told you that getting out of the shower could be better? Like, actually more enjoyable. Intrigued? Color&Geometry’s bath mat does just that — and your feet will truly appreciate the plushness of the microfiber pile. The anti-slip TPR bottom won’t shift around the bathroom floor, either. More than 10,000 shoppers gave it five glowing stars. “Seriously! I thought I was stepping on fluffy teddy bears in my bare feet,” one reviewer joked. Available sizes: 16 x 24” — 24 x 59”

39 The Ultimate Six-Outlet Extender That’ll Keep The Entire Gang Charged POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon In a digital society, being charged is a lifeline — and a dead phone, computer, or tablet is no good, to say the least. If your apartment lacks the outlets you need to charge multiple devices, then get yourself POWRUI’s outlet extender to always stay connected. It comes with two fast-charging USB ports, a three-sided power strip with six outlets, as well as a LED night light so you never have to fumble for a plug. “My 140 year old house has a distinct shortage of outlets in the kitchen, so this product looked like a good option. It exceeded my expectations, and has made my electronic life much simpler,” one shopper commented.