Today’s tarot card is the Five of Wands, which can point to rising tensions, disagreements, and an air of competition. Even though it seems chaotic at first glance, it’s often a good card to see, especially if you need a reminder to stick up for yourself. That said, it can also hint at some potential conflict on the horizon.

In the days ahead, keep an eye out for people who seem determined to misunderstand you. You might have to defend an idea at work or overly explain yourself to a friend. If it happens, take a step back and assess the situation before going to battle. Is someone simply confused? You might be able to solve the problem if via cool, calm communication.

If you typically let things slide, even when you’re secretly annoyed, the Five of Wands suggests it’s time to push back a little. You’ll be surprised by how good it feels to finally speak up. It’s the perfect week to address any tension you’ve detected in a friendship or to talk with your partner about an ongoing issue that’s been bothering you. This week already has frenetic energy, so you might as well lean into it and scratch a few potentially tough conversations off your to-do list.

Since the wands suit is linked to creativity, you might also experience an onslaught of ideas. It will feel like a million thoughts are pinging around your brain and all fighting for attention. To keep track of them, carry your journal with you wherever you go. If a stroke of genius strikes, you won’t want to be without it.

The Five of Wands can point to cheeky debates, too, like the kind you have with close friends over dinner or with a new match on Hinge. Get ready to defend your ideas and opinions, but try not to take anything too seriously. Instead, put the power of your wordplay on full display and have fun texting late into the night.

One final thought? Embrace the mess. If you try hard to stay organized and grounded, but can’t seem to make it happen, that’s OK. This week is all about bickering, spitballing, and thriving amongst the chaos — and then seeing what comes out of it.

