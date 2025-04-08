Need To Organize Your Life? Try A “Journal Ecosystem”

When you picture yourself journaling, you might imagine sitting down with one beautiful notebook that will contain all your deepest thoughts and memories. Two minutes into writing in said journal, however, you’re doodling in the margins, writing to-dos and bucket lists, and jotting down what you need to vent about in therapy. Just like that, the notebook turns into a multi-purpose pad that feels out of control.

While this method works for some people, it’s why others prefer to have multiple notebooks for different topics. On TikTok, this is called a “journal ecosystem,” and it has over 30 million posts under the phrase. In an April 1 video, creator @mostlymady held up her pile of journals. “Here is an official tour of my journaling ecosystem,” she said. “And I know what you’re thinking: ‘Holy sh*t, that is a lot of journals and notebooks.”

Mady then explains that her brain works best when she has multiple pads in use. She also shared how and when she uses each one. Her first notebook is for creativity and junk journaling. Her second is a hiking journal that she only updates with tales from the trails.

Her third? A coffee journal where she jots down notes from different cafes she’s tried while traveling. Her collection also includes a small monthly planning journal, a spiral-bound art notebook she uses casually, and a leather diary that she taps for morning pages. The fun thing about this trend is that everyone’s journal ecosystem looks different — and it might just inspire you to start your own.

The Benefits Of Having A “Journal Ecosystem”

According to Emely Rumble, LCSW, a therapist specializing in journal therapy and the author of the upcoming book Bibliotherapy in The Bronx, journaling is one of the most powerful tools for emotional regulation, self-reflection, and meaning-making.

“It allows us to name and process emotions, track thought patterns, and create distance from intrusive or overwhelming thoughts,” she tells Bustle. Even though it’s so good for you, it’s also common for people to feel completely overwhelmed by journaling.

“People feel intimidated by the blank page,” she says. “There’s often internalized pressure to write ‘the right thing’ or to sound poetic.” Others worry about messing up a perfect diary or making their writing look consistent. “Journaling isn’t about being profound — it’s about being present,” she says. “Sometimes we have to start with scribbles, lists, or even one sentence.”

Rumble believes a journal ecosystem is one way to relieve some pressure. “[It] gives people the freedom to organize their emotional and creative lives in ways that feel intuitive and manageable,” she says. “It removes the expectation that one notebook has to hold everything. Having different journals for different themes or moods can reduce overwhelm, spark joy, and help us tune into what we need in the moment — whether it’s a place to vent, dream, or reflect.”

Rumble also likes that this trend normalizes how there’s no one way to journal. “You’re allowed to have a messy journal, a pretty one, a private one, a half-filled one,” she says. “When people see others doing the same, it softens the shame and gives permission to experiment, to leave pages blank, and to treat journals as tools — not as obligations.”

Journal ecosystems also reflect the growing desire to be more intentional as you go about your day. According to Rumble, it allows you to tune into different aspects of your emotional, creative, and intellectual life while also compartmentalizing your self-expression.

How To Start A Journal Ecosystem

It doesn’t matter if you have two journals in your ecosystem or 10. It’s all about finding what works best for you. To start building a collection, Rumble recommends these five themes:

A thought journal: A safe space to release racing thoughts, name fears, or untangle anxiety. This will help support self-regulation and is one you might scribble in before bed.

A mood/reflection journal: Use this to track daily feelings, interactions, or moments of meaning to build emotional awareness and encourage mindful living. If you want, you can chart it on a graph.

A memory journal: A place to jot down memories from childhood, significant relationships, or moments you don’t want to forget.

A travel or sensory journal: Great for reconnecting with awe, beauty, and presence. This is one you might bring with you to a coffee shop or while people-watching in the park.

A reading journal: A place to track what you’re reading, quotes that resonate, and emotional responses to characters or themes. Treat it like a study notebook for school.

From there, you could add a junk journal full of ticket stubs and souvenirs, a monthly planner with dates and appointments, one for therapy notes, one for life admin, groceries, and to-do lists — or whatever else feels right. The idea is to have a journal for all of your needs.

For many, a journal ecosystem is also an excuse to try out different types of journals. For doodling, you might like a spiral-bound notebook that lays flat. For morning pages, something a little fancier, like a leather-bound journal, could help you stick to writing.

Of course, this is also the perfect excuse to use the notebooks you bought five years ago but haven’t touched, like that yellow pad in the back of your desk. Whatever you choose, “the key is to keep it rooted in self-compassion,” says Rumble. “Your journals are for you. They don’t have to be finished, pretty, or shared.”

Source:

Emely Rumble, LCSW, therapist specializing in journal therapy, author of the upcoming Bibliotherapy in The Bronx