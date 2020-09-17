3 Zodiac Couples Whose Marriage Compatibility Is Off The Charts

Have you ever seen a married couple still happily in love after all these years and wondered what they know that the rest of us don't? Every relationship book out there will likely tell you that loyalty, honesty, open communication, and a willingness to keep working on the relationship are essential. While that's definitely true, the real secret to a long-lasting marriage may be in the stars. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac couples whose marriage compatibility is off the charts.

Who you're attracted to, what you need in a relationship, and your most compatible personality types can all be seen in your birth chart. When astrologers do synastry readings, which are basically relationship readings between two birth charts, they'll check a few things to see how compatible you and your partner are. For instance, Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle that she'll look at Sun, Moon, and Venus signs and the seventh and eighth house which deal with partnership and sex.

"Often, a chart will show us how we need to relate to each other if we want a successful relationship," Robyn says. "We can see how someone else communicates, how they believe life should work, what they fear, what they crave, and their life mission. Finding marriage compatibility in astrological charts takes a bit more than just looking at Sun signs."

Although having compatible zodiac signs may not guarantee a long-lasting marriage, it can help. With that said, here are three zodiac couples whose marriage compatibility is off the charts, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) & Leo (July 23 — August 22) You wouldn't think that the two signs representing the self and the ego would make a good match. However, this is one fire sign pairing that has what it takes to last a lifetime. According to Robyn, these two ambitious signs know how to support each other, when to support each other, and how to share the limelight. They make for the Beyoncé and Jay-Z-type of power couple. "They may clash every now and then but will resolve those issues by taking time away from each other, and perhaps having some fiery makeup sex," Robyn says.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) & Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Gemini and Libra are two air signs that understand each other so that no one else can. They're both intellectual, independent, charming, and crave relationships yet fear commitment. They'll enjoy each seeing where things go until they agree it's time to commit. When they're married, they'll give each other space without getting insecure or jealous. The most significant difference between the two is Gemini likes running in a million different directions, while Libra prefers simplicity. But according to Robyn, they still provide a perfect balance for each other. "It's a relationship full of witty repartee, interesting discussions, and new ideas," she says.