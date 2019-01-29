Looking for your soulmate is no easy thing, but you don't have to wait until the stars are perfectly aligned to find the one for you. With the help of astrology, you can have an idea of who's a good match for you or not based on your birthday. It's no secret that some zodiac signs go well together, while others don't. And when you know which zodiac signs are most compatible with yours, you may be able to tell which zodiac signs are most likely to be your soulmate.

"A soulmate is a person with whom you have a deep soul connection with," astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle. "You can feel as if you have a soul contract to meet and be in some kind of relationship because the connection feels fated or destined."

If you're lucky, your soulmate will be the person you end up with. But it's also important to note that soulmates don't necessarily have to be romantic. While we tend to feel the strongest pull towards romantic connections, Lang says your closest friend, a family member, or a mentor can also be a soulmate.

"Each person is unique, and so there is no one template when it comes to love," Lang says. "It’s important to be open when it comes to love, as our soulmates are often the people with whom we are here to stretch, grow, and do our spiritual work." So you may be surprised to find that your soulmate may not be a zodiac sign that you're not usually compatible with. These may not be the easiest relationships, but they'll still make for great matches because they help you grow.

If you're interested to find out who your zodiac soulmate might be, here are three zodiac signs most likely to be your soulmate.

1 Aries (March 21 — April 19): Leo, Sagittarius, And Libra As an Aries, you're known for your passion and your drive. "When Aries makes up their mind to do something, they're unstoppable," Lang says. You tend to gravitate towards partners who'll allow them to keep their sense of independence within a relationship. So your zodiac matches have to respect your need for freedom. That's why your fellow Fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius, make perfect partners for you. According to Lang, your opposite sign Libra also has soulmate potential as they'll help you stay balanced in times of stress. "Independent Aries may need to consider others’ needs sometimes, too," she says. "This is where Libra can help."

2 Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Capricorn, Pisces, And Scorpio As an Earth sign, Taurus craves practical, stable connections, Because of that, Lang says you may find that another Earth sign like Capricorn makes for a great match because you both value material and emotional stability in your relationships. Dreamy Pisces may not seem like a good match for your grounded energy, but Lang says they can help you tap into the more creative and spiritual aspects of yourself. It's a "soulmate connection" that can help you balance the practical with the spiritual. Finally, there's Scorpio. "I find that these two can make lasting connections," Lang says. "They both stay committed because of the fixed nature of their signs, and they challenge one another enough to grow."

3 Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Libra, Aquarius, And Aries Geminis need a partner who can keep up with their sharp wit. Air signs tend to be more conversational and lead with their intellect, which is why you may be attracted to the other Air signs, Libra and Aquarius. According to Lang, Libra can be grounding for you since they tend to be partnership-oriented. While Aquarius tend to move slower than you and may test your patience, you have similar needs in a relationship to make things work. "Because Gemini also needs a certain level of freedom in relationships, they may appreciate the independence of an Aries," Lang says. An Aries may come in and sweep you off your feet with talks of adventure and trying new things. You also appreciate confidence, which is a total Aries trait.

4 Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Scorpio, Taurus, And Capricorn Cancer will only invest in a relationship if it promises emotional security because they love deep and wholeheartedly. For you, intense Scorpio makes a great zodiac match because they approach relationships with the same level of caution that you do. "Scorpios resist being vulnerable and will test out the relationship before they give their trust," Lang says. "But when these soulmates work through their fears and resistances, they can have a sacred, deep, and beautiful relationship." Taurus can also offer you the sense of stability that you crave. According to Lang, you two will bring out the best in each other. You love to nurture, while Taurus loves to be doted on. You love making home-cooked meals, and Taurus loves to eat. Plus, you're both total homebodies, so you'll enjoy a lot of lazy nights at home. Finally there's your opposite sign, Capricorn. "Opposites can attract, especially when they work as a team in a balanced partnership," Lang says. Since you two are both very goal-oriented, this pairing can make for quite a powerful couple.

5 Leo (July 23 — August 22): Aries, Sagittarius, And Libra Leos are not only passionate, but they generally lead with their heart. Since you're ruled by the Sun, which is about the ego and your sense of self, you tend to have a lot of confidence and like having the spotlight on you. It can be a little intimidating for some, but Aries has the type of confidence, charisma, and drive to pursuit you. They'll appeal to your romantic and passionate side as well, especially in the beginning. Sagittarius is also a great match because they're active and full of adventure. When you're with a Sag, you'll never get bored. According to Lang, you two are likely to have an instant connection and you'll also feel an immediate sense of compatibility. Then there's Libra, who is charming and full of social grace. "Ruled by Venus, they tend to care about their appearance and have their own sense of style," Lang says. "Leo may be instantly attracted to Libra for this reason." When it comes to relationships, both you and Libra value commitment. So it makes for a good match long-term.

6 Virgo (August 23 — September 22): Taurus, Pisces, And Capricorn Virgo can be highly analytical and tends to attract soulmates who can help them stay grounded and worry-free. Taurus has a stable and balanced approach to life. Because of this, you two complement each other really well. "Both are drawn to relationships that are practical and make sense," Lang says. "They tend not to take too many risks with their hearts, and so they move into relationships carefully." You may have a lot of success with Capricorn. Since you're also an Earth sign, you may appreciate Capricorn's ambition and desire for structure. You're notorious for being a little critical, which is no problem for Cap, as they appreciate receiving feedback so they can work on improving themselves. Pisces is a sign that you may feel an immediate connection with. They're your opposite sign, so the physical attraction will be really strong. Both you and Pisces are relationship-oriented signs, and Pisces will help to bring out the more romantic side of you.

7 Libra (September 23 — October 22): Aquarius, Gemini, And Sagittarius Libra is the sign associated with partnership and connection, but will also need a good balance of independence within a relationship. "As an air sign, Libra is curious and enjoys learning new things or experiencing new places," Lang says. Because of this, Gemini makes the perfect match for you. You'll enjoy talking and sharing ideas. Your zodiac sign also goes well with Aquarius. Both you and Aquarius have a passion for justice and being involved in the community, so your shared interests will really take your relationship far. There's always going to be something new to talk about. Sagittarius also has soulmate potential for you. They tend to keep a positive mindset and try to avoid drama, which is perfect for you since you hate when things are out of balance.

8 Scorpio (October 23 — November 21): Cancer, Capricorn, And Taurus Scorpio has a keen intuition and the ability to sense a soulmate connection. "They just seem to know," Lang says. "When a Scorpio senses that someone will be important in their lives, they can count on that knowledge." Another Water sign like Cancer makes for a great match because you both need to feel emotionally secure in your relationships. You won't jump in too quickly until you both feel safe. Capricorn also makes for a solid partner because they're very grounded and stable. You like supporting one another and will help each other achieve your goals. You may have to be patient with them when it comes to opening up and being vulnerable. But it'll be worth it. Although Taurus is your opposite sign, Lang says that many Scorpio-Taurus partnerships are successful. "When Taurus makes a commitment, they stay," she says. "Scorpio can count on that, even through challenging times." Plus, you're both very sensual signs, so the sex is bound to be fantastic.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21): Leo, Aries, And Libra Sagittarius loves their independence, but they can also be quite generous in relationships. "They tend to see the positive in others and generally believe that things are going to work out," Lang says. "Therefore, they can be tenacious in pursuing a partner. Yet, they tend to be slow to make a commitment." You're attracted to people who are fearless. Because of that, Aries makes for your perfect match. Your other fellow Fire sign, Leo will make for a fun partner who can also give you the stability you need. They're very creative, sociable, and have a great sense of humor. You two will never get bored when you're together. Libra also works really well for you because you both need some sense of independence within a relationship. According to Lang, you'll know how to perfectly balance your "we" time with "me" time.

10 Capricorn (December 22 — January 19): Virgo, Taurus, And Cancer Capricorn tends to focus on building their professional and social image. They're very ambitious and attract partners who have that same drive. According to Lang, you may be immediately attracted to Cancer. "Cancer and Capricorn may support one another in fulfilling their dreams, as both like to reach for their goals," she says. "Both can be outgoing, especially if they feel purposeful in forming new connections (like networking)." Your fellow Earth signs, Virgo and Taurus, also make for good matches because they have a practical approach to life like you do. They're both grounded and take a slow and steady approach to relationships, which you'll appreciate.

11 Aquarius (January 20 — February 18): Libra, Gemini, And Sagittarius Intellectual and curious Aquarius loves good conversations. Because of that, Air signs, Libra and Gemini make great zodiac matches for you. You'll be easily drawn in by Libra's charm, and you'll be able to have non-stop conversations with Gemini. All the Air signs tend to be pretty independent as well. So a Gemini or Libra partner will respect your need for space in a relationship without making it a big deal. Sagittarius will also pique your interest. "Both are community-minded and enjoy an active social life together," Lang says. "Aquarius may be instantly attracted to Sagittarius because they can seem confident and independent, traits Aquarius appreciates."