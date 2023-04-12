Admit it: we’ve all put down our phones and forgotten where we left them. For most people, this usually only happens around the house, while others can’t have a night out without losing their phone somewhere between the bar and their apartment. If the latter sounds like you, you could be one of the three zodiac signs that lose their phones the most.

Despite having it on us at all times, it’s can be easy to lose track of our phone for even just a moment. And if you have one of these air or water signs in your chart, occult artist Julia Popescu believes you’re at an even higher risk of losing your device than the rest of us, thanks to your absentmindedness and aloofness. So if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you might want to start sharing your location with your besties just in case — you never know when you might need to track your phone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Oh, Gemini. You’re probably not surprised to see your sign on this list, are you? As one of the more scatterbrained members of the zodiac, your phone makes for an easy causality on a night out. “Gemini is known for their multitasking, but this can often cause them to be distracted and unfocused,” says Popescu. “This can account for the Gemini reputation for being unreliable, especially when this can result in them losing things like their phone!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) If you fall out of communication with a Gemini, don’t take it personally. It’s easy to blame their unresponsiveness or their busy schedule for a lost phone. But if you stop hearing from a Scorpio, it might be a little more deliberate, says Popescu. “Scorpios are famously secretive and will often go into hiding for days or even weeks at a time,” the astrologer explains. “Whether it be slightly deliberate or a subconscious effort, a Scorpio does not prioritize communication and visibility in the outside world when they go through these periods. This also relates to their tendency to play hard to get in love.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces always have their heads in the clouds, which makes it easy for the water sign to lose track of their belongings easily, especially their cell phones. In fact, Popescu even goes so far as to call Pisces the “biggest space case of the zodiac,” and blames the sign’s tendency to lose their phone on their “dreamy nature.”

Source:

Julia Popescu, artist and founder of Snakes for Hair Candle Co.