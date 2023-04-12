Admit it: we’ve all put down our phones and forgotten where we left them. For most people, this usually only happens around the house, while others can’t have a night out without losing their phone somewhere between the bar and their apartment. If the latter sounds like you, you could be one of the three zodiac signs that lose their phones the most.
Despite having it on us at all times, it’s can be easy to lose track of our phone for even just a moment. And if you have one of these air or water signs in your chart, occult artist Julia Popescu believes you’re at an even higher risk of losing your device than the rest of us, thanks to your absentmindedness and aloofness. So if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you might want to start sharing your location with your besties just in case — you never know when you might need to track your phone.