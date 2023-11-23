Picture this: You’re on the phone with a customer service rep. You need them to look into something for you, so you give them a reference number. They say that code is non-existent, but you know it’s real.

As their tone begins to shift from chipper to annoyed, you work up the courage to ask them to read the code back to you. It turns out they missed a number — they correct the error and find your account. Now imagine how many times you would apologize during this conversation, even though you really didn’t do anything wrong. If the answer is more than zero, you might be one of the three zodiac signs who apologize too often.

There’s nothing wrong with saying sorry. In fact, it’s a pretty admirable quality to have. But when you start apologizing for things that aren’t even your fault, that’s when it starts to become an issue.

The signs who struggle with their apologetic impulses the most are often more concerned about other people’s feelings than their own. That’s why they can’t stop themselves from saying sorry whenever a moment feels tense or awkward — because they genuinely feel bad for putting the other person in an uncomfortable situation.

So the next time you find yourself apologizing for something you didn’t do, you can blame it on your birth chart — if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, that is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the matriarch of the zodiac, Cancers just want everyone to be comfortable. They have an innate desire to cater to everyone’s needs at all times, which causes them to prioritize other people’s feelings over their own. This is especially true when the tenderhearted water sign is tasked with confronting a superior, or someone who works in customer service. And when they ask to modify an order on the menu, you can guarantee a crab will apologize profusely for the perceived “inconvenience” of making things harder for the other person.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the scales of justice, Libras need to establish harmony and balance at all times. They take it upon themselves to be the peacemaker in tough situations, while also making sure not to take sides or hurt anyone’s feelings. As soon as they feel like they’re upsetting someone, they’ll apologize until they think the balance has been restored, and even then they’ll probably throw in a few sorries for good measure.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces are innately intuitive individuals, and therefore they’re able to detect when someone is feeling uncomfortable, distressed, or ostracized. Seeing as though they’re a water sign, Pisces also have a reputation for being extremely sensitive, and can’t bear the thought of hurting someone else’s feelings. As a spirituality-obsessed sign, Pisces also believe in karma. And because you receive the same energy that you put out, the mutable sign does a great job of keeping the language gentle and kind during every interaction.