3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Aries' Soulmate

Bold, spontaneous, passionate, and determined are all traits that describe the fiery first sign of the zodiac. When you're number one like Aries is, it's only natural to accept nothing less than the best, especially when it comes to picking a romantic partner. While the ram definitely has their fair share of admirers and compatible zodiac matches, there are only three zodiac signs most likely to be Aries' soulmate. So, whether you’re an Aries yourself or crushing on one, astrologer Clarisse Monahan reveals which signs can catch their attention and actually keep it long-term.

"Aries gets a bad rap for being selfish and unromantic, and while the former can be accurate, the latter is definitely not," Monahan says. "Aries are actually super romantic creatures and love nothing more than being in that twin flame/soulmate connection."

According to Monahan, the zodiac signs most compatible with Aries have a few key traits in common. For one, they tend to be direct and honest about what they want and need. While Aries may be competitive, they aren't into playing games in relationships. Once they know what someone wants from them, they'll be able to let their guard down. Aries also expects loyalty and a sense of freedom from their partner, which all three signs can provide. "Anyone who allows Aries to be themselves and doesn't interfere with their dreams is key," Monahan says.

Here are the three zodiac soulmates for Aries, according to Monahan.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) When these two Fire signs get together, they light each other up and fuel the other on. According to Monahan, they trine each other in astrology, which means they both have the same sensitivities and approach to life. They can easily handle each other's passionate and wild sides and feel very free and relaxed when they're around each other. One downside is that both Aries and Leo can be a tad bit self-centered, which may cause them to butt heads. Ultimately though, this pair can overcome anything as they tend to have a deep understanding of each other.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio and Aries may seem like unlikely bedfellows, but both signs are ruled by Mars, the planet of war, action, and desire. According to Monahan, Scorpio demands passion in all areas of their life, and this is something Aries thrives off. "Scorpio expects love to transform them, for better or worse, and Aries finds this energy endearing and passionate and very hard to resist," she says. One downside to this pairing is both signs tend to get jealous fairly easily. If there isn't a strong foundation of trust, they can easily get caught up in a never-ending cycle of heated arguments followed by makeup sex. Regardless of what happens between these two, this pairing is guaranteed to be exciting and intense.