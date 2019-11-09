What's A Twin Flame? Use 11/11 To Find Your Spiritual Other Half

Nov. 11 is coming up, and while that may seem like just another autumn Monday, lots of mystics believe 11/11 is the most magical day of the year. But many people also believe that seeing 11's can be a sign that you've found or are close to finding your Twin Flame, or your spiritual twin. If you're looking for your Twin Flame (or simply noticing the number 11 around more frequently than usual), then the powerful energy we'll all be feeling come Nov. 11 marks a good time to start exploring the concept more deeply.

The numerology of the number 11 is very powerful: It's considered a "master" number, an angel number, and is associated with higher spiritual consciousness, manifesting abundance, and soul growth — and it's thought that 11/11 is a powerful day that will give everyone the opportunity to connect with their higher self and start manifesting their goals. That's part of the reason why people think it's lucky to catch 11:11 on the clock!

So exactly what is a Twin Flame anyway? Bustle spoke with psychic medium Nicole (Live the Light) Bowman, advisor on Keen.com, who explains the concept further. "Your Twin Flame is your spiritual twin," she says. "The concept of Twin Flames exists in many different religions and different schools of thought ... and is essentially your spiritual other half. The purpose of the relationship is to grow and evolve together, but also to give back and serve the world by raising the vibrations."

Not to be confused with a soulmate (which are people you meet through your life who are meant to help your soul grow and expand), a Twin Flame is more like your energetic equal — and there's no mistaking the chemistry. "The reason the Twin Flame connection is different is because they're literally another part of you — it's like staring into a mirror — versus a soulmate, which is someone who stretches your soul and teaches you lessons, but they're not necessarily your spiritual twin," Bowman explains to Bustle. It's believed that while we can have many soulmates, people only have one Twin Flame (or no Twin Flame at all, which I'll get to).

So the spiritual purpose of having a Twin Flame in your life isn't just to help your soul grow — it's to help you make a positive difference in the world, making it an even deeper, more powerful, and more profound connection. "A Twin Flame connection is about bringing more love, light, and awareness to the planet through the union of two people loving each other so deeply that everyone can see and feel it," Bowman says. "So essentially, the love and service between two Twin Flame souls becomes an example for the world — and when more people love, they're healing and they're raising the vibration."

Twin Flames & 11/11

So how is the concept of Twin Flames related to 11/11? "The number eleven is commonly thought to represent the two lovers coming together as the sole-soul energy of Twin Flame Love," wrote Dr. Amanda Noelle, who specializes in spiritual Twin Flame work, on her site. "It is a symbol of duality (separation of the two one-digits), and of Oneness (eleven as a single number), aligned in harmony." It's also interesting to note that the number eleven, when flipped on its side, looks almost exactly like an equal sign — which feels like no coincidence, considering Twin Flames are thought to be two spiritual equals.

You should pay attention to how the number 11 comes up for you, as it could indicate that your Twin Flame (or at least Twin Flame energy) is currently in or near your life. "I believe that 11/11 is one of the many sacred signs of Twin Flame Love," Dr. Noelle continued on her site. "[U]sing the number 11 or 11/11 to harness Twin Flame energy to attract your Twin Flame is a great tool!" There are lots of fun spells and rituals for 11/11 that you can use and adapt for manifesting Twin Flame energy in your life, as well as crystals for 11/11 that can help you connect with the naturally spiritual energy of the day, too. Use whatever methods you feel most connected to, but do plan to take some time out during this special day to connect with the powerful energies at work.

How Do I Find My Twin Flame?

If you feel like your Twin Flame is out there waiting to find you, or if you feel you may already be in a relationship with your Twin Flame, there are definitely some signs to look out for. For example, upon meeting, you may have the overwhelming sense that you've met the person before, you'll probably feel some sort of psychic or spiritual connection, but most of all, you're going to feel intense. I mean, of course — these connections are about upping the vibes on the planet, after all.

"When Twin Flame connections happen, they almost always result in a life of service together where you're both giving back on some level," Bowman explains to Bustle. "... So that intensity that people are feeling is your soul waking up and seeing that there's a greater mission and energy here than maybe what you thought."

While we often think of the Twin Flame connection as a torrid romance between two lovers, that's not always the case. "A lot of Twin Flame relationships are romantic, but not all of them are," adds Bowman, who notes that you could find a Twin Flame soul in a friend or family member, too. And some people don't have a Twin Flame at all! "You're whole — you're never half of something, really," explains Bowman. "Sometimes, Twin Flame souls come together, and create a much more powerful force. But other times, there's just one soul doing their thing, and they don't necessarily have a Twin Flame."

