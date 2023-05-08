First impressions are so important, so it’s normal to feel anxious before meeting your partner’s parents for the first time or to be nervous before a job interview. But according to astrologer Brandyn Lee, there are three zodiac signs who are naturally capable of making a great first impression, which means making small talk and responding to conversational cues is no sweat off their backs. If that sounds like you, you could be one of these fire or air signs.

It’s hard not to worry about how your words and actions will be judged when meeting someone for the first time. From the first handshake to the final goodbye, everything you do will be examined under a microscope — and TBH, you’ll probably do the same to them, too. That’s why we tend to put so much pressure on first dates or the first day on the job, but if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you may not feel that pressure at all. According to Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), you likely have an irresistible personality that can light up any room, and your first impression will reflect that.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you’re besties with an Aries, you know there’s something special about the fire sign’s magnetic energy. “Aries are the type of people to light up any they walk into, like most fire signs,” says Lee. The astrologer believes their genuine spirit comes from their confidence and realness, saying, “You’ll find yourself telling them everything because they’re just that captivating and will always make you feel good about yourself.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As another captivating fire sign, your first conversation with a Leo might make you feel like you’ve known them your whole life. The sign really knows how to “charm the socks off of most anyone,” and make for great conversationalists, too. “Leos exude extrovert energy and wear their confidence so well that it kind of rubs off on others,” says Lee. “Leos never mind being the center of attention either, so they’re quick to dazzle you in attempts to win you over and leave you wanting more.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras are often considered to be some of the most “naturally alluring and personable people you will ever meet,” so it’s no surprise to see the air sign rounding out this list. “Libras enjoy meeting new people because it gives them a chance to wow you over with their sensational personality,” Lee explains. “They know if looks don’t win you over, they have the personality to do the trick! They’ll always know how to work a room!”

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator