These 3 Zodiac Signs Fall In Love So Easily, An Astrologer Says

When it comes to love, some of us need a little more convincing than those around us, while others enjoy taking a plunge into a romance with a stomach full of butterflies. A thrill like tipping over the top of a roller coaster. If this sounds like you or someone you know, it could be based on how the stars are aligned. According to astrologer Brilla Samay, there are three zodiac signs that fall in love easily — or at least easier than others. If the stars in the sky were just right during the time of your birth, you might be more inclined to live your love life like a fairytale.

What isn't there to love about love? The whole idea is ~romantic~. Hand holding, strolls, bouquets of flowers, forehead kisses, lyrics. Falling in love is like a blooming spring after a harsh winter. Razor-sharp icicles finally melt and make way for roses. It's such a nice feeling, so it's understandable why some signs feed off of that easy, falling-in-love feeling. Though everyone falls in love at their own pace, Samay believes these signs are likely to fall the fastest because they all tend to be “optimistic, hopeful, and trusting towards the idea of finding love.”

If you’re one of the following signs, you’ve probably caught some flack from your friends and family about your rushed romances. “They often hold the door open for romantic opportunities and don’t shy away from flirting at the checkout!” Samay tells Bustle. But when you feel all the feelings, there’s nothing wrong with embracing them. Dance down the street! Shout from the mountain tops! Play that Ed Sheeran tune on repeat! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime feeling, so do whatever it is you gotta do.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) With the ruling planet of Venus, which controls partnerships, it's no wonder that Libra wastes no time proclaiming those three words. They’re “natural romantics,” per Samay, and therefore a Libra may declare their love as soon as the third date. “Libras are eager to find a partner who can match their intellectual, social, and emotional needs,” says Samay. “[Their] eye is set for social connections and intellectual stimulation.” Luckily for Libras, it probably doesn’t take much convincing for people to fall in love with them, thanks to their charming personalities and flirty dispositions.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces know a thing or two about feelings. The fish of the zodiac understands that there are plenty of fishies in the sea, but they only want to catch one. “Pisces are often described as hopeless romantics, as they tend to fall in love the quickest and deepest,” explains Samay. “They are attracted to people who are kind, understanding, and open-minded. Because of this known potential, Pisces are eager to find a soulmate who can share their dreams and passions.” With that in mind, remember to think things through — as in your feelings, not what your wedding will look like — before jumping in the deep end.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos have a reputation for being conceited, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want love, too. According to Samay, the fire sign can be very “passionate, extravagant, and romantic,” and the love to be in love. “Leos are eager to find a long-term partner who can match their intensity and enthusiasm,” says Samay, and because they’re not afraid to express their emotions, you can expect a Leo to wear their heart on their sleeve.

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor