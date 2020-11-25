If you're a Gemini reading this, you may be thinking to yourself, "Marriage? Me? No way." Geminis aren't exactly known for being the long-term commitment type. Not that there's anything wrong with that, of course. Not many people have what it takes to keep your interest. But before you decide marriage isn't for you, you may want to keep your eye out for an Aries, Gemini, or Libra. According to an astrologer, these are three zodiac signs Gemini is most likely to marry.

"Since Gemini is an Air sign and a mutable Air sign at that (think change, change, and more change), the way they feel about marriage and partnership today might be 180 degrees in the other direction tomorrow — and of course everything shifts even more depending on the potential partner in question," India Leigh, intuitive reader and astrologer, tells Bustle. "They have the complex intellectual ability to view each situation and person on their own. Because of this, Geminis give themselves plenty of wiggle room to make decisions on a case-by-case basis."

If Gemini feels like they've found a relationship that constantly challenges them, gives them a sense of freedom, and is a lot of fun, they'll be more than happy to make a commitment. Here are the three zodiac signs Gemini is most likely to marry, according to Leigh.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) With Aries, Gemini will have a partner they'll never get bored with. Aries makes a fabulous match for the twins, Leigh says. Both signs are very independent, fun-loving, and enjoy trying new things. "These two will burn hot together, as Aries' temperamental, curious, and passionate nature will dance well with Gemini’s willingness to explore," she says. Although clashes may get a bit explosive between the two, they're not ones to hold on to anger for too long or take things personally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) No one understands Gemini more than another Gemini. Since Gemini is represented by the twins, a marriage between two Geminis can be a nicely balanced "party of four." According to Leigh, this intellectual, verbally gifted pair will never run out of things to talk about. "If anything they might be challenged to find comfort in the silence between them," she says. One of the best aspects of a Gemini-Gemini pairing is that both partners will be extremely forgiving and flexible. Fights between them will be few and far between. For these two, the biggest mystery will always be each other, Leigh says, as Geminis are multi-faceted, complex, and ever-changing.