We all have differing levels of comfort when it comes to disgusting, nauseating, or just straight-up gross topics. For example, those who enjoy watching gore-filled horror movies for fun probably have a high tolerance for off-putting, stomach-churning content, while others who can’t even watch their doctor draw blood probably don’t. Instead of taking your chances and sharing your most disturbing stories with someone who gets grossed out easily, you can narrow down who to spare the messy details from based on their zodiac sign.

Gauging peoples’ sensitivity around these kinds of topics can be difficult, especially because everyone’s idea of what’s considered “gross” is different. Not only that, but it can also be hard to figure out who can’t handle visually distasteful content, and who can’t even hear a story secondhand without feeling queasy. That’s why your best bet is to steer clear from the nasty stuff until you know their birth chart because believe it or not, our zodiac signs may be connected to our tolerance to grossness. Sure, it’s not an exact science, but there are three signs in particular that are obsessed with cleanliness, organization, and aesthetics more than anyone else, so it’s not a shock that they don’t want to participate in activities or conversations that might be a bit on the gross side.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the sign all about perfection, it’s no surprise to see Virgo topping this list. Virgos need everything to be in order at all times, which is why they won’t hide their disgust when confronted with anything that looks, smells, tastes, or feels out of place. For that reason, it’s best to keep all your grossest anecdotes and pranks away from the earth sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As homebodies, Cancers are used to encountering some nasty bugs while cuddling up at home — but they still make a big deal about it every time. The sensitive water sign wants nothing to do with anything that crawls, slithers, or stings, and as one of the signs known for keeping their homes the cleanest, they likely have a low tolerance for dirty dishes and unwashed sheets as well.