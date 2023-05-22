These 4 Zodiac Signs Keep Their Homes The Cleanest, An Astrologer Says

The struggle to maintain a clean home is real. As soon as you think you’re done cleaning, suddenly there’s another dish, carpet, or counter that needs to be taken care of, and before you know it, it feels like you’re cleaning the whole house all over again. For some people, keeping the house clean isn’t a chore, it’s a talent — and it could be all thanks to their zodiac sign.

From understanding sleep schedules to picking the perfect pizza topping, our zodiac sign can tell us a lot about ourselves. It should come as no surprise, then, that the way we maintain our homes is a reflection of our sign, too. Keeping your home squeaky clean requires a lot of hard work and discipline, so if you’re able to stick to a regimented cleaning routine without any pep talks or procrastination, there’s a good chance you got that trait from your zodiac sign. Astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares which signs are likely to have the cleanest homes based on their personalities, but if your zodiac isn’t on this list, don’t feel bad — it just wasn’t written in the stars for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you know anything about Virgos, you know their organized reputation precedes them, which is why the earth sign has earned the title of the tidiest sign of the zodiac. “[Virgos are] known for their particular taste and analytical mind, and can lean towards perfectionism in the home,” shares Gerdes. “They really value cleanliness, and their homes tend to be tidy and neat with everything in its place.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taureans aspire to live in the lap of luxury, which is why they treat their homes as if they were a palace. “Taurus loves their creature comforts, and they tend to create a home environment that feels both cozy and luxurious,” says Gerdes. “Their homes are their sanctuaries and if you bail on plans, generally, they are more than happy to stay cocooned in their cozy and clean space.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the nurturer of the zodiac, Cancers feel most comfortable at home, so it’s no wonder why the water sign likes to keep their space clean. Cancers have a knack for hosting the best dinner parties as well, so having a tidy home makes it easier for the sign to entertain at the drop of a hat, per Gerdes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras prefer everything around them to be aesthetically pleasing, which means they wouldn’t be caught in a messy home — especially their own. “It's important for Libras to live in a comfortable dwelling, and this includes keeping everything clean,” Gerdes explains. “They can be considered one of the entertainers, or hosts with the most, of the zodiac. So it's important to them that the environment is comfortable, but that everything looks nice, welcoming, and tidy for their guests.”

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer