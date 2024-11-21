The fall and winter holiday season is officially here, so many people will travel to their hometowns at various points throughout the coming months to celebrate with their families. Sleeping in your childhood bedroom-turned-office at your parents’ house might not be very sexy, but if you’re single or otherwise playing the field, being back where you grew up brings the opportunity to reconnect with some familiar faces from your romantic past. Not everyone wants to deal with the potential messiness of flirting with their first kiss or some other high school acquaintance, but there are a few zodiac signs who might be more likely to have a hometown holiday hookup than others.

In case you’re unaware, Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which is why it’s sometimes lovingly called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.” This is typically a time when folks who have returned to their hometown for Thanksgiving weekend decide to go out bar-hopping, inevitably running into people from their past and potentially getting a little naughty. Think of it like an unofficial and slightly debaucherous high school reunion.

The days before and after Christmas are also popular times to gather with old friends in your hometown, and people are reportedly more willing to have casual sex during this festive period, too. Because many folks are only in town for the holidays, they might be willing to get a little wilder than they would on their current home turf, and the temporary nature of their visit makes it easier to ensure that any hookups are no-strings-attached.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Some astrological factors this year could also make reconnecting with an old flame even more likely. Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 25 — just a few days before Thanksgiving — and wraps up on Dec. 15. When this communication-focused planet starts moving backward, it’s easy to find yourself revisiting situations from the past. Mercury retrograde has a reputation for bringing former flings back into your DMs or putting your mind on unfinished business. So if you happen to run into a high school ex or some other hometown acquaintance with an impressive glow-up, you can blame the planets for any temptation.

Additionally, on Dec. 19, love planet Venus will be blowing a kiss to abundant planet Jupiter, making this one of the luckiest and most romantic days of the entire year. This gloriously amorous aspect sprinkles a fun, flirty, and indulgent vibe over the whole week leading up to Christmas, so if you’re heading out to visit family a few days early, getting bitten by the hometown hookup bug won’t be hard to do.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to have a hometown holiday hookup.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Aries are one of the most impulsive members of the zodiac, so if the vibes feel right, they’ll generally have no problem jumping into some no-strings-attached fun with someone from their past. These bold fire signs are ruled by the lustful planet Mars, so they are prone to getting caught up in passion and letting their desires lead the way. So when it comes to getting wild in their hometowns for the holidays, a possible hookup is most certainly on the table.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s perhaps no more nostalgic member of the zodiac than Cancer, so when these sweet and sensitive water signs are home for the holidays, it’s easy for them to fall right back into old feelings for a high school ex or even an unrequited former crush. They’re prone to romanticizing the past and enjoy reminiscing on the good times, so going out in their hometown during the holidays can easily put them in a wistful, dreamy, and heart-eyed mood. They should just be careful not to fall head over heels!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius season runs from Nov. 21 until Dec. 21 this year, so these free-spirited and fun-loving fire signs will be celebrating their birthdays on top of any other seasonal festivities — which makes it extra likely that they’ll be out having some flirty fun while visiting their hometowns for the holidays. Sagittarians love to party and can be quite spontaneous, so if they’re vibing with someone, they usually won’t think twice about following their hearts. Plus, Mercury retrograde is happening in their sign from late November to mid-December, so they’re extra likely to encounter people and situations from their past during that period.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Falling into a whirlwind romance while visiting your hometown for the holidays is very much something out of a Pisces playbook. These dreamy water signs are whimsical, hopelessly romantic, and quite nostalgic, too — so they’re prone to developing crushes and could easily get sucked into a temporary lavender haze with someone from their past. The good thing is that these mutable members of the zodiac can usually accept when something isn’t meant to last, so while their hometown hookup might burn hot and fast, they’ll be OK with moving on once they leave town again.