3 Zodiac Signs Leo Is Most Likely To Marry

It’s no secret that the zodiac's fabulous lion loves the attention they get from all of their admirers. But at the end of the day, all Leo wants to do is go home and snuggle up to that one person they love the most. Leos are romantic, passionate, loyal, and have an idealistic view of love. Marriage tends to be something they want in their lives, and once committed, they’ll put their whole heart into making it work. If you’re a Leo looking for “the one,” you may want to keep an eye out for an Aries, Gemini, or Sagittarius. According to an astrologer, these are three zodiac signs Leo is most likely to marry.

“Marriage can be a wonderful vehicle for Leo to be truly seen by a partner, which is evolutionary rocket fuel for them,” astrologer Sky Spallone tells Bustle. “Leo needs applause! Not in an egotistical way, but in a way that affirms genuine appreciation for who they are at their core. If the audience/partner is not an enthusiastic and genuine cheerleader for Leo, they aren’t the right one. At its core, it’s about Leo growing into their sense of secure belonging. Marriage can be an attractive forum for Leo to live a full life.”

More than any other sign, Leo needs a spouse who can be open and direct about their feelings for them. They also need someone who inspires their creativity and supports their dreams, no matter how big or crazy they may seem. In turn, they can offer their partner the gifts of playfulness, spontaneity, and "the sparkly magic" that only a Leo in their power is able to generate. According to Spallone, the following three zodiac signs who Leo is most likely to marry have what it takes to bring out the best in them.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries and Leo are two fire signs that share a lot of the same qualities. For instance, they're both energetic, outgoing, independent, and ambitious. They have strong personalities and are driven by their passions. Because they're so similar, Spallone says that Aries will be ready and willing to offer Leo the kind of affirmation they need in a relationship. Both Aries and Leo love receiving praise and recognition and will have no problem showering each other with compliments and affection. As a bonus, sex with these two will be fiery and passionate. As long as they don't allow their egos to get in the way, this is a marriage that can last.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) It's not every day that Leo finds someone who will willingly listen to them go on and on about themselves. So curious, Gemini, who loves learning everything there is to know about their partner, will seem like a dream come true. According to Spallone, Gemini loves to be awed, and a life with a Leo definitely has the potential to be fun, interesting, and awe-inspiring. Although Leos may be outgoing and flashy, they tend to keep their deeper feelings to themselves. "Gemini's curiosity could set the right stage to continue to invite Leo to open up and reveal more and more of themselves," Spallone says.