When it comes to having a crush, so much is unknown: whether they like you, what they'd be like as a partner, whether your dog will like them. But chances are, all of your crushes probably share at least one major characteristic in common with each other. According to experts, your zodiac sign can influence what kind of people you find yourself falling for.

So how does attraction work, when it comes to your zodiac sign? "According to astrology, sexual compatibility is based on the simple relationship between the elements of the zodiac signs," Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer for Horoscope.com and Astrology.com, tells Bustle. "All 12 signs are divided into four elements: fire, water, earth, and air," she says. "This natural form of organization allows us to know which signs are hot or cold towards each other." Signs that share an elemental form will have the most harmonious connections.

Of course, this doesn't mean that every crush you've ever had has been a carbon-copy of all of the others. But maybe you have a type, and tend to fall for confident people, people who care deeply about their families, or those who are passionate about animals.

Here's one major characteristic that your crushes probably share, according to an expert.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Extroversion Tina Gong for Bustle Some people find a super outgoing person intimidating, and find themselves having trouble connecting. For an Aries, though, someone who's the life of the party can definitely catch their eye. "Aries gush and crush over people who are very action-oriented," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "They are drawn to others who share their sense of adventure." If you come across someone with a big personality who's willing to party with the best of them, they'll be likely to pique your interest. Plus, the two of you are likely to find common ground when it comes to going on amazing adventures.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Cooking Skills For some people, the saying, "the way to a person's heart is through their stomach" is just a cheesy cliche. But for others, there's really some truth to this. If you're a Taurus, chances are, many of your crushes have had some major cooking skills. "Taurus crushes on people who know their way around the kitchen or barbecue grill," Barretta says. "Culinary expertise is very sexy to a Taurus, who finds a lot of comfort in good food, especially if someone else is making it for them." If this really resonates with you, try making homemade pasta with your chef partner or taking a cooking class if you're looking for a relationship. If you get nothing else out of it, you'll walk away with a happy stomach.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Staying Up-To-Date Tina Gong for Bustle "Gemini gets starry-eyed over anyone who shares their interest in current affairs, breaking news, and gossip," Barretta says. If you're someone who loves being informed about what's happening in the world, then you probably value this quality in a partner too. "This sign is curious and very communicative, so they easily become fascinated with those who share their gift of gab," she says But Geminis aren't only taken with folks who love ingesting media. They're also super attracted to people who create content for others to read. "If they are also published authors, known bloggers, or Instagram influencers, they are sure to become Gemini's biggest crush," Barretta says.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being Loyal To some, a partner's family isn't especially important. But to Cancers, who are drawn to security in both love and money, finding someone who shares their strong sense of loyalty is crucial, Barretta says. You probably have crushes on folks who proudly speak about how much they love their parents and siblings, because it suggests the kind of intimacy you could have together. You also probably find yourself swooning over people who own their own businesses or have property, because they might be more financially stable. "Cancer will easily insert you into their daydreams and imagine a life with someone who makes them feel loved and safe," she says.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Talent Tina Gong for Bustle A person who's super great at something is likely to be attractive to most people, but if you're a Leo, this effect is even stronger. "Leos love talent," Barretta says, and actors, musicians, or artists can catch your attention. This might sometimes cause you to clash with your talented crush because Leos love to be the center of attention. But if someone with a flair for style and a group of talented friends catches your eye, you can fall for them even if it means sharing the spotlight.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Loving Self-Care Self-care is, of course, a great way to take care of yourself. But if you're a Virgo, it can also be something you look for in a potential partner. What, specifically, this looks like is different for everyone. Maybe you enjoy reading about the nourishing benefits of different foods as a way to care for your body, for example. Virgo can definitely form a huge crush on someone who cares about health, Barretta say. Or maybe you swoon for trying samples of luxurious face masks. Once you find the cutie who also loves these self-care rituals, the two of you can enjoy pampering yourselves together.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Being Romantic Tina Gong for Bustle "Libra crushes out on pure romance," Barretta says. Maybe this means you fall for someone who shows you more traditional courtship gestures, like bringing you flowers just because, surprising you with dinner reservations to a fancy restaurant, or taking you out dancing. But other kinds of romance can also make you swoon. Maybe your crushes enjoy writing you poems or lighting candles when you stay in together. Or perhaps they share the same hope of finding a lifelong partner that you do. "The more romantic someone is the bigger the crush Libra develops," Barretta says. So if you're a Libra, watch out for the people who are willing to slow dance to a cheesy song with you, because they just may be your type.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Being Mysterious If you're a Scorpio, you probably tend to have crushes on people you can't quite figure out. Some people are attracted to folks who are an open book, but you might prefer a little bit of secrecy. "Scorpio is intrigued by mystery," Barretta says. "This intense sign is drawn to those who are somewhat quiet and discreet." Trying to figure out what makes someone tick can be super compelling, so you probably love nothing more than investigating to learn about your crush's interests, thoughts, and passions. Luckily, as a Scorpio, this comes pretty naturally too, so you're sure to get some answers soon.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being An Animal Lover Tina Gong for Bustle Whether you're a dog person or a cat person, there's likely an animal out there that you like. As a Sagittarius, this might be extra true for you, because a sporty animal lover is your ideal crush, Barretta says. "The person on their Sunday morning run with their dog is sure to capture Saggie's eye." If going on a hike with a pup by your side sounds like your ideal date, then you're very much in line with the characteristics that other Sagittarius folks look for in a crush. Maybe this is the perfect time to start volunteering at your local animal shelter.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Being Driven "Capricorn is all about structure and tradition," Barretta says. "Those who become the focal point of a Capricorn's crush most likely are self-made successes who possess a lot of ambition." But just because you're a Capricorn doesn't mean that you only fall for people who are super financially successful. This characteristic could also extend to being able to DIY artsy projects or having a passion for baking every single cookie recipe they can find. As long as someone has an interest that they're passionate about and are driven to become an expert in, you're probably head over heels for them.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Being Quirky Tina Gong for Bustle Some people might not be drawn to folks to that are a little quirky, but if you're an Aquarius, that's definitely not the case for you. "Aquarius loves the different, unusual, and avant-garde type of person," Barretta says. This can range from a super unique sense of style to being an advocate for groups that are underserved. Your crushes probably tend to be sensitive to both human and animals rights issues, and have no problem speaking up about what they see to be right. You fixate on those who dare to be different.