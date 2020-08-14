3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Leo's Soulmates

When your sign is known for being the queen of the zodiac, you need a partner worthy of standing by your side. According to an astrologer, three zodiac signs are most likely to be Leo's soulmate. Take your fellow Leos, for example — Barack Obama has Michelle, Meghan Markle has Prince Harry, and J.Lo has A-Rod. It's like an unspoken rule from the universe that Leo's soulmate should be just as fabulous as they are. If you're a lion and wondering who your perfect match is, you may want to keep an eye out for Aries, Gemini, or Libra.
When it comes to love, Leos need to be recognized and appreciated. As Philip Young, Ph.D., astrologer and spiritual advisor at AskAstrology, tells Bustle, they're the star of the show. "Their partner needs to be a matching co-lead or best supporting actor/actress. They can't shine brighter or fail to give Leo his or her due."
According to Young, Leos love being playful and creative in relationships. They enjoy getting dressed up, going out, and being around friends, so they need a partner who loves to socialize. "Having a partner who appreciates and makes the home central to gathering friends and family will enjoy lavish attention in return from their Leo partner," Young says. "When Leo is appreciated, the light they shine on their partner will warm the soul."
So, who's worthy of being royal Leo's other half? Here are Leo's zodiac soulmates, according to Young.