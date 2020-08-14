3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Leo's Soulmates

When your sign is known for being the queen of the zodiac, you need a partner worthy of standing by your side. According to an astrologer, three zodiac signs are most likely to be Leo's soulmate. Take your fellow Leos, for example — Barack Obama has Michelle, Meghan Markle has Prince Harry, and J.Lo has A-Rod. It's like an unspoken rule from the universe that Leo's soulmate should be just as fabulous as they are. If you're a lion and wondering who your perfect match is, you may want to keep an eye out for Aries, Gemini, or Libra.

When it comes to love, Leos need to be recognized and appreciated. As Philip Young, Ph.D., astrologer and spiritual advisor at AskAstrology, tells Bustle, they're the star of the show. "Their partner needs to be a matching co-lead or best supporting actor/actress. They can't shine brighter or fail to give Leo his or her due."

According to Young, Leos love being playful and creative in relationships. They enjoy getting dressed up, going out, and being around friends, so they need a partner who loves to socialize. "Having a partner who appreciates and makes the home central to gathering friends and family will enjoy lavish attention in return from their Leo partner," Young says. "When Leo is appreciated, the light they shine on their partner will warm the soul."

So, who's worthy of being royal Leo's other half? Here are Leo's zodiac soulmates, according to Young.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Talk about one hot couple. When these two Fire signs get together, it's usually a perfect match. Aries can energetically keep up with Leo and will be down to try every wild idea Leo comes up with. They're both adventurous, fun-loving signs, so they'll always find a way to keep each other entertained. Although Aries is highly competitive and loves being number one, they don't necessarily need the spotlight. "Whatever recognition Aries does get, it won't compete with or detract from what the Leo wants or needs," Young says.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Both Gemini and Leo are very charming and friendly signs. They can walk into a room full of strangers and easily win people over in their way. According to Young, "Gemini makes a great supporting actor because it's a mutable (adaptable) air sign that likes to follow the lead of a sign like Leo. Gemini is an air sign, and the energy compliments and bolsters Leo's fire." They are also a compatible zodiac match because Geminis are notorious for getting bored easily, while creative Leos love challenging themselves to try new things. Leos will keep things interesting for Gemini long-term.